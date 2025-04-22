84-year-old man critically injured after falling from cross during crucifixion reenactment
Man’sinjuries are not life-threatening, according to family
An 84-year-old man was critically injured after falling from a cross during a reenactment of the crucifixion of Jesus that took place Friday in West Virginia.
The man fell about 10 feet from a replica cross during an event from Vandalia Community Christian Church at the Masonic Cemetery in Weston to mark Easter.
The man was flown to a hospital with critical injuries.
He is currently in the ICU with broken ribs, but is recovering and is expected to survive, his family told WDTV.
The man was not a member of the church, but was assisting with the event, according to the outlet.
The fall occurred during the church’s 20th iteration of the reenactment.
The event featured three men performing different stations of the cross, standing on small platforms in costume, West Virginia News reports.
Individuals dressed as Roman centurions and Mary looked on.
“We are here today, on this windy but gorgeous day, to reenact the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ. We’ve been doing this for over 20 years. We’ve been here in years past when it was raining, [with] sleet, snow and freezing temperatures, but today is perfect. There are people who are on the crosses who represent Jesus and the two thieves,” church member Beth Barnes told the outlet, apparently before the fall took place.
On Good Friday, Catholics around the world read the gospel about the crucifixion in church and some reenact the event.
This year’s Easter season was marked with tragedy for Catholics, as Pope Francis died on Monday from a cerebral stroke that led to a coma and heart failure.
