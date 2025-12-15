Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Looters used kayaks to float over to a vulnerable home affected by the devastating floods in Washington and rob it, cops say.

The historic floods have been battering towns in the state since last week, washing away homes and forcing full evacuations of some areas.

Now, according to deputies from the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office, some criminals have seized upon the chaos to carry out raids.

On Saturday, a homeowner told deputies from the SCSO that their property had been vandalized and their belongings stolen by burglars who had arrived on kayaks and other boats.

open image in gallery Bob Ferguson, the Washington Governor, has described the flooding situation as ‘truly historic’ ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

When the homeowner confronted the rogue kayakers, they managed to recover their belongings, according to a statement from the SCSO seen by KOMO News.

“These people have already been victimized enough and are trying to recover after a natural disaster,” the department said.

Lieutenant Glenn DeWitt told The Seattle Times that residents should lock up their valuables and write down serial numbers to track stolen property.

Dewitt also had a message for any looters planning a raid in the near future.

“Thou shalt not steal, it’s immoral and a crime. We will find you and arrest you,” he said.

open image in gallery The SCSO says that criminals are using the flood to rob vulnerable homes ( AP )

Deputies said they responded to reports that people had launched kayaks in a restricted zone earlier that day, at around 11 a.m.

Although they made contact with some of the kayakers, they did not confirm any criminal activity at the time and released the people that they encountered.

It is not yet clear whether the kayakers were the ones who carried out the alleged robbery.

According to PBS News, an evacuation of the entire floodplain of the Skagit River forced 78,000 residents to leave their homes ahead of an expected flood on Friday morning.

open image in gallery Residents, including Carter Johnson and his five-year-old brother, Milo, have been forced to used boats to escape climbing waters

On the same day, the Snohomish River was recorded at a record-breaking 34.15 feet deep, Fox Weather reported. When the heavy rain resumes during the upcoming week, the river could deepen even further.

“The situation is truly historic,” Governor Bob Ferguson told reporters, as rescue crews worked to get residents to safety. “Rivers like the Skagit River and the Cedar River are literally facing and experiencing historic levels of flooding.

“So, this is something the people of the state of Washington have not faced before, this level of flooding.”

An emergency declaration was signed by Donald Trump on December 12, authorising the Federal Emergency Management Agency to provide assistance to residents.

Meteorologists at Fox Weather said that the cooler air will move into the area by the middle of the week, which means some areas could see snow before the chaotic conditions settle down.