Warning over popular chicken fettuccine Alfredo meal linked to deadly listeria outbreak

An outbreak has claimed three lives and resulted in one pregnancy loss

Jonel Aleccia
Wednesday 18 June 2025 10:52 EDT
Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5 oz
Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5 oz (FDA)

A deadly listeria outbreak has been linked to pre-packaged chicken fettuccine alfredo sold at major US retailers.

An outbreak has claimed three lives and resulted in one pregnancy loss, federal health officials have confirmed.

The widespread contamination has affected at least 17 individuals across 13 states, with cases dating back to last August.

FreshRealm, a large food producer with sites in California, Georgia and Indiana, is recalling products made before June 17.

The recall includes these products, which were shipped to retail stores:

— 32.8-ounce trays of Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken and Shaved Parmesan Cheese with best-by dates of June 27 or earlier.

— 12.3-ounce trays of Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine Tender Pasta with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, White Meat Chicken, Broccoli and Shaved Parmesan Cheese with best-by dates of June 26 or earlier.

— 12.5-ounce trays of Home Chef Heat & Eat Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo with Pasta, Grilled White Meat Chicken and Parmesan Cheese, with best-by dates of June 19 or earlier.

Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 32.8 oz
Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 32.8 oz (FDA)

The strain of listeria bacteria tied to the outbreak has been detected in sick people from August through May, health officials said. The same strain that made people sick was found in a sample of chicken fettucine alfredo during a routine inspection in March. That product was destroyed and never sent to stores. Officials said they have not identified the specific source of the contamination.

What you need to know about listeria

According to the CDC

  • Listeria is especially harmful to pregnant women and people who are 65 or older or who have weakened immune systems. This is because Listeria is more likely to spread beyond their gut to other parts of their body, resulting in a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis.
  • For women who are pregnant, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss, premature birth, or a life-threatening infection in newborns.
  • For people who are 65 years or older or who have a weakened immune system, Listeria often results in hospitalization and sometimes death.
  • Symptoms usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.
  • Pregnant women: Fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. Your illness may be mild, but Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns.
  • Other people may have: Headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.

Officials with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the agency is investigating the outbreak, and planned to release more details. It was not clear which states are involved or where the deaths and pregnancy loss occurred.

Consumers shouldn't eat the products, which may be in their refrigerators or freezers. They should be thrown away or returned to place of purchase.

Centers for Disease Control
Centers for Disease Control (A20132013)

Listeria infections can cause serious illness, particularly in older adults, people with weakened immune systems and those who are pregnant or their newborns. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions.

About 1,600 people get sick each year from listeria infections and about 260 die, the CDC said. Federal officials in December said they were revamping protocols to prevent listeria infections after several high-profile outbreaks, including one linked to Boar's Head deli meats that led to 10 deaths and more than 60 illnesses last year.

