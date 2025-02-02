Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A civil rights attorney and former Beauty pageant winner is among those killed in the horror crash between a passenger plane and Army helicopter in Washington, D.C.

Teenage ice skating stars, their parents, and a soon-to-be-married pilot are some of the other souls lost in the January 29 tragedy.

All 64 people aboard the American Airlines jet and three aboard the Army Black Hawk helicopter are believed to have died after the aircraft crashed mid-air in a massive fireball and plunged into the icy Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport.

So far 40 bodies have been recovered from the water, as families with loved ones aboard the flight wait to hear the worst.

Follow the latest updates on the plane crash in our live blog

This is what we know about the crash victims:

‘A warrior who would not hesitate to defend her country in battle’

open image in gallery Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach was the third pilot killed in the crash ( US Army )

Captain Rebecca M. Lobach was among the crew who was killed on board the training mission collision that occurred close to Ronald Reagan National Airport on Thursday. She was 28 years old.

Lobach served as an aviation officer from July 2019 to January 2025. She was assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion, Ft Belvoir.

In a statement, Lobach’s family described her as a “distinguished military graduate in ROTC at the University of North Carolina, and was in the top 20% of cadets nationwide.”

“Rebecca was a warrior and would not hesitate to defend her country in battle,” the heartbreaking statement continued.

During her career, Lobach served as a White House Military Social Aide, even escorting fashion icon Ralph Lauren when he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Joe Biden in 2024.

Young civil rights attorney

open image in gallery Kiah Duggins was an attorney for the Civil Rights Corps ( Instagram )

Kiah Duggins, who was on her way home to Washington, D.C., from Kansas, worked as an attorney for the Civil Rights Corps.

Friends described her as “a brave and beautiful soul, a light in the fight for civil rights.”

The 30-year-old had been in Wichita to be with her mother during a surgical procedure, according to KMUW. Duggins’ family members confirmed to the outlet on Thursday that she was aboard the flight.

Her father, Maurice Duggins, said in a statement: “We are coming to terms with the grief associated with the loss of our beautiful and accomplished firstborn. Please respect our family’s privacy at this time.”

Duggins was a former Miss Kansas contestant and was placed in the top 10 of the Miss Butler County 2014 - 2015 pageant.

Skate Club of Boston rising stars and their moms

open image in gallery The Skating Club of Boston’s Jinna Han and Spencer Lane, died in the crash. They were two of the 67 victims in the deadly mid-air collision between an American Airlines jet and a military helicopter ( AP )

Six members of Skating Club of Boston, including two teenagers, two coaches and two parents, died in the crash.

Doug Zeghibe, executive director of the club in Norwood, Massachusetts, choked back tears as he confirmed that 16-year-old Spencer Lane and 13-year-old Jinna Han, along with their moms Christine Lane and Jin Han, respectively, perished aboard the flight.

“Spencer, in the best way possible, was a crazy kid,” Zeghibe said. “Highly talented, has not been skating that long and has been rocketing to the top of the sport. Very fun, very cerebral. Jinna, just a wonderful kid. A great athlete, great competitor. Loved by all,” he said.

Zeghibe said their moms were “dedicated” and always “made sacrifices.”

American Airlines pilot soon to be married

open image in gallery Sam Lilley was due to be married, his father said ( Facebook )

Sam Lilley, 28, was one of two people piloting the flight from Wichita, Kansas, his father Timothy Lilley told Fox 5 Atlanta.

The young pilot was engaged, his dad said adding that he feared the worst when his son failed to check in after the flight as usual.

“This is undoubtedly the worst day of my life,” Lilley told Fox 5.

Lilley served as an Army helicopter pilot for 20 years, telling Fox 5 that he has flown a similar route over the Potomac River.

“I think the PSA jet was doing everything right,” he said. “The Army pilot made a grave error. It hurts me because those are my brothers, and now my son is dead.”

Jonathan Campos, captain of the American Airlines flight

open image in gallery Jonathan Campos wanted to “soar like a bird”, his aunt told NYT ( Facebook )

Jonathan Campos was the captain of the American Airlines flight, according to reports. The 34-year-old had dreamt of being a pilot since he was 13, his aunt told the New York Times.

"I think he wanted to be free, and be able to fly and soar like a bird," Beverly Lane said.

Lane said she had spoken with Campos on Wednesday just before the flight, when he told her he was looking forward to an upcoming Caribbean cruise with family.

Soldiers on Black Hawk helicopter

open image in gallery Ryan O’Hara was one of the soldiers aboard the helicopter training flight ( Facebook )

The helicopter, on a training flight, was carrying three soldiers.

The Crew Chief was Ryan O’Hara, a father-of-one, according to a Facebook post by Parkview High School JROTC in Atlanta, has since been removed.

“Ryan is fondly remembered as a guy who would fix things around the ROTC gym as well as a vital member of the Rifle Team. Ryan leaves behind a wife and 1-year-old son,” the school wrote about its former student in a statement, WSB-TV Atlanta reports.

Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Eaves was also on the army helicopter, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said on X.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, Eaves’ wife, Carrie Eaves said: "We ask that you pray for our family and friends and for all the other families that are suffering today. We ask for peace while we grieve," the post read. "These families' children do not need to suffer more pain.”

On Saturday, the Army released the name of the third crew member, after previously citing family privacy concerns.

Captain Rebecca Lobach, 28, was from Durham, North Carolina.She was a distinguished military graduate from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and commissioned in 2019 as an active-duty aviation officer.

The bodies of the military members have all been recovered, the Associated Press reported.

‘Radiant soul’ and loving mother with two small children

open image in gallery Wendy Jo Shaffer was a mother to two small children ( X )

Charlotte resident Wendy Jo Shaffer devoted her life to her family, including her two small children, ages one and three, friends said on Thursday.

Her death was confirmed by her husband, Nate, in an X post. "Wendy was not just beautiful on the outside, but was a truly amazing woman through and through. She was the best wife, mother, and friend that anyone could ever hope for. Her love, kindness, and strength touched everyone she met."

A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for her family described her as a "radiant soul." It added: “Her boys were her greatest pride and joy, and she dreamed of watching them grow into the amazing individuals she knew they would become."

Citizens from around the world

People on board the commercial flight include residents of Russia, Germany and the Philippines, senator Maria Cantwell said.

Two Chinese citizens were killed in the crash, China’s foreign ministry revealed on its website, in a post offering deep condolences over the disaster.

Russian news agencies have said that there were multiple passengers on board who were Russian immigrants or the children of one.

Full list of victims named so far: