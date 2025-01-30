At least 60 people 'probably lost' in Washington DC crash between passenger plane and Black Hawk helicopter: Latest
Search and rescue mission underway after both aircraft come down in Potamac River, as Trump is briefed on the ‘terrible accident’
An American Airlines regional jet carrying 64 people collided mid-air with an ArmyBlack Hawk helicopter on Wednesday evening, according to federal officials, stopping flights in and out of Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport.
The helicopter was flying with a crew of three and had no senior Army officials onboard, officials said.
Kansas senator Roger Marshall told a briefing that it appeared unlikely there would be any survivors from the midair crash.
He told reporters on Wednesday night that “we probably lost 60 Kansans tonight”.
Video from an observation camera at the nearby Kennedy Center shows two sets of lights consistent with separate aircraft appearing to conjoin in a fireball.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
President Donald Trump said in a statement: "I have been fully briefed on the terrible accident which just took place at Reagan National Airport. May God Bless their souls.”
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom is heading to Washington, DC following the crash. “Members of our Go Team will be on their way to Washington DC and I’ll be heading there shortly as well,” Isom said in a video message.
‘We don’t know' if there are survivors, Washington fire chief says
Officials refused to answer questions relating to the fate of those on board the two aircraft at a briefing just now, saying it was too soon to comment on the rescue mission and that updates would be provided in the morning.
Asked if he had any sense of whether there are survivors, Washington DC fire chief John A Donnelly said: "We don't know yet, but we are working on it."
He described the challenges faced by rescuers in searching the cold, dark river, and confirmed the search effort was entirely focused on the water.
Reagon Washington National Airport to be closed until 11am on Thursday
The Reagon Washington National airport will be closed until 11am on Thursday, authorities said.
"The airport will provide additional information in the morning," officials said during a press briefing.
The American Airlines flight was carrying 64 people and was en route from Wichita, Kansas to Washington DC when it crashed, officials confirmed.
They said there were three people on board the military helicopter that also came down in the crash.
Authorities said rescue efforts are ongoing at the site of the crash and they could not provide further details until the morning.
Donald Trump suggests midair crash could have been prevented
In a post on social media, Donald Trump questioned why the Black Hawk helicopter didn’t take evasive action and why the control tower didn’t intervene sooner.
In a post on Truth Social, Mr Trump suggested that the situation should have been prevented.
He wrote: “The airplane was on a perfect and routine line of approach to the airport. The helicopter was going straight at the airplane for an extended period of time. It is a CLEAR NIGHT, the lights on the plane were blazing, why didn’t the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn’t the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane. This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!”
American Airlines CEO headed to Washington DC following midair crash
American Airlines CEO Robert Isom is heading to Washington, DC following the crash between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter.
“Members of our Go Team will be on their way to Washington DC and I’ll be heading there shortly as well,” Isom said in a video message.
“This is a difficult day for all of us at American Airlines,” he said.
The airline said in a statement: “If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215. Those calling from outside the U.S. can visit news.aa.com for additional phone numbers. Family members in Canada, Puerto Rico or the U.S. Virgin Islands can call 800-679-8215 directly.”
'The helicopter and the plane crashed in the river': Audio from air traffic control describes disaster over Potomac
Air traffic control watched in horror on Wednesday night as a passenger jet and a U.S. military helicopter collided near Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington and plunged into the nearby Potomac River.
"The accident happened in the river," a dispatcher said in audio obtained by CBS News. "Both the helicopter and the plane crashed in the river."
Eyewitnesses described the crash creating an explosion visible in the night sky.
“It looked to me like a giant Roman candle, sparks shooting from the head of the plane down to the tail. I saw that for about two seconds,” bystander Ari Schulman told NBC Washington.
Video from a camera at the nearby Kennedy Center appeared to show the aircraft colliding and creating a fireball.
First responders are hunting for survivors of crash in frigid river
American Airlines CEO briefs after plane carrying 60 crashes into army helicopter
'I am praying someone is pulling her out of the river'
A distressed man waiting for his wife, who was travelling on the American Airlines plane, at the Reagan Washington National Airport told CBS News that he was praying that his wife was safe after the crash.
Hamaad Raza’s wife was onboard the American Airlines flight when he learned of the crash.
He told the outlet: “She texted me that she was landing in 20 minutes. I am just praying someone is pulling her out of the river right now.”
Black Hawk helicopter had a crew of three on board
According to a US defence official, the US Army Black Hawk helicopter involved in the collision with the American Airlines aircraft had a crew of three and was not carrying any VIPs.
The helicopter had taken off from Fort Belvoir, an Army post in Virginia.
A US Army official told CNN: “We can confirm that the aircraft involved in tonight’s incident was an Army UH-60 helicopter out of Fort Belvoir, Virginia. We are working with local officials and will provide additional information once it becomes available.”
