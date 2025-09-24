Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pair of skydivers was critically injured outside Las Vegas this month when a malfunctioning parachute caused them to hit the ground at speeds of around 45 mph.

The divers, an instructor, 54, and a 24-year-old student on an 11,000-ft tandem jump, went into a spiral on September 17 as a backup parachute caused their main parachute not to fully open, according to a police report obtained by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The pair were airlifted from the crash site near the town of Jean to Las Vegas’s University Medical Center, which told the paper the divers’ condition was critical as of Monday.

A witness to the tragedy told police they saw that the pair’s primary parachute was “not working as well as it could have.”

A family friend identified the skydiving instructor to the paper as Jiron Arcos Ponce.

Police have not named individuals critically injured in Vegas-area skydiving accident ( Public domain )

The police report listed the plane involved in the accident as being tied to a company called GoJump Las Vegas, though the company says it was closed the day of the incident and uninvolved in the tragedy.

“I don’t know how the Metropolitan Police came up with that report but we have nothing to do with Skydive Las Vegas,” Vetter said, naming a company that operates in the area near where the crash took place.

“We never rent out anything to Skydive Las Vegas, are not affiliated with them and have nothing to do with them.”

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

The Independent has contacted University Medical Center, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the FAA, and Skydive Las Vegas for comment.

The accident in Nevada follows a tragedy in June in Georgia, where Jasmine Black, 48, died after hitting another jumper’s parachute while trying to land.

Last year, nine civilians died skydiving over the course of nearly 4 million jumps, according to the U.S. Parachute Association.