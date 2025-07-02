Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Famed Vegas casino set to end 24/7 operations and will only be open for special occasions

Buffalo Bill’s in Primm will close except for special occasions after nearly 30 years of service

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Wednesday 02 July 2025 17:08 EDT
A famous Las Vegas casino is set to end 24/7 operations and will only be open for special occasions.

Buffalo Bill’s in Primm, located about 40 minutes south of Vegas, opened in 1994. It included more than 1,700 slot machines at one point and was home attractions such as its Desperado roller coaster and the car in which famed criminals Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were killed, KSNV reported.

But after nearly three decades in business, the casino will close, only opening for concerts and special events, according to a statement shared on X Tuesday night by Primm Valley Resort & Casino.

Buffalo Bill’s and Primm Valley Resort & Casino are both owned by Affinity Gaming.

(Library of Congress, Prints & Photographs Division, photograph by Carol M. Highsmith)

“In order to deliver the best possible experience for today's guest expectations, Buffalo Bill's will be shifting its 24/7 operations to Primm Valley Resort & Casino,” the online statement said.

“We invite our guests to join us at Primm Valley where they will find the newest slots on our redesigned casino floor, beautifully appointed rooms, oasis pool experience, and wonderful dining!”

The casino made clear Buffalo Bill’s attached venue, Star of the Desert Arena, will remain open.

“We will be announcing an incredible fall show lineup at the Star of the Desert Arena soon,” the statement read.

Buffalo Bill’s had temporarily closed in March 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reported.

It reopened in December 2022 with some renovations, including new gaming machines and carpeting on the casino floor, KVVU reported at the time.

The renovations still didn’t attract enough customers. The LA Times reported that all hotels in Primm have struggled with tourism.

Affinity Gaming also owns Whiskey Pete’s Casino in Primm, which was temporarily shut down in December 2024.

At the time, Affinity Gaming said its decision was made to “feature new and ongoing investments at Primm Resorts and Buffalo Bills,” KSNV previously reported.

Whiskey Pete’s Truck Stop remains open, according to the local outlet.

