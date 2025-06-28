Check your tickets: Someone won the $348m Mega Millions jackpot

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A lottery ticket sold in Virginia will be making one lucky person a multi-millionaire.

According to the Virginia Lottery, one ticket was sold in the state that matched all six numbers in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday.

The winning numbers were 18-21-29-42-50 and the Mega Ball number was 2.

The prize has an estimated worth of $348 million or a cash option of $155.5 million. The owner of the winning ticket will have 180 days to claim their winnings. According to lottery officials, this is the largest prize ever won in any Virginia Lottery game.

The lottery officials have not yet revealed whether the winning ticket was purchased online or at a retail location, such as local gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores, and some airport terminals.

The winner can also opt for a cash prize of $155.5 million

Although the winner hasn’t been announced, there is a chance that the public will never know who the lucky person is due to a new state law in Virginia that goes into effect on Tuesday (July 1).

Starting then, those who win prizes of $1 million or greater will be allowed to claim anonymously. The Virginia Lottery officials will reveal the winner’s name and hometown if they are given permission.

To play Mega Millions, players must pick six numbers. Five of the numbers will be white balls with numbers from 1 to 70. The gold Mega Balls will range from 1 to 24 in the new game, where they previously ranged from 1 to 25. There is also the option for a computer to randomly select the numbers on the Mega Millions website using the option “Quick Play” or “Easy Pick.”

The news of the Mega Millions winner comes after a 25-year Army veteran hit a lottery jackpot.

Christopher Lehman played Pennsylvania Lottery’s online game, Jackpot Spectacular, on May 30. He and his wife had recently made the move to the Keystone State when he opted to play.

“My wife always says I have good luck,” Lehman told the Pennsylvania Lottery. “I looked at the progressive prize amount for Jackpot Spectacular and thought, ‘That one’s about to pop soon,’” noting the game’s big prize starts at $150,000 and grows until it’s won.

I budgeted $100 to play that day. I figured, if I lose, I lose,” he continued.

Lehman was then stunned to learn he had won over $1 million.

“The bonus popped up and I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “I just stared at it for a second. My wife didn’t believe it either. We called the lottery together, and I put the phone on speaker so we could both hear it was real.”

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, Lehman won the prize the same day he opened an online account to play. He said he enjoyed playing in New Hampshire and will continue to play in his new home state.