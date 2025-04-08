Massive change to Mega Millions lottery kicks in today

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New enhancements to multi-state Mega Millions lottery are due to kick in Tuesday, with better odds and bigger prizes promised for players.

Tickets for the lottery have more than doubled in price from $2 to $5, though this means that the starting jackpot will now be a whopping $50 million.

According to Mega Millions a wager multiplier – which is randomly assigned for every play at time of purchase – is built in for the price of the $5 ticket.

open image in gallery New enhancements to the multi-state lottery Mega Millions are due to kick in Tuesday, with better odds and bigger prizes promised for players ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

This means players can win a minimum of $10 and up to $10 million on non-jackpot prizes, up from $2 to $1 million for current prizes. Every winning ticket is guaranteed to pay out at least 2X the price, according to the company.

In addition, with a bigger starting point for jackpots, the pots are expected to grow faster and get to higher dollar amounts more frequently in the new game.

The largest Mega Millions jackpot under the old rules was $1.602 billion and the winning ticket was sold in August 2023 in Neptune Beach, Florida.

Players will also see better odds to win a jackpot, having improved from 1 in 302,575,350 to 1 in 290,472,336, due to the removal of one gold Mega Ball from the game. The new game will feature 24 Mega Balls instead of the current 25.

open image in gallery Players will also see better odds to win a jackpot, having improved from 1 in 302,575,350 to 1 in 290,472,336, due to the removal of one gold Mega Ball from the game ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Overall odds of winning any prize are improved slightly from 1 in 24 to 1 in 23.

“People really want big jackpots,” said Joshua Johnston, the Washington state lottery director who heads the Mega Millions game. “We expect to see a sales lift on this.”

The first Mega Millions draw under the new prize structure is due to take place at 11 p.m. on April 8.