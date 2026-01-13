Zohran Mamdani moves into NYC mayoral home Gracie mansion with his wife

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and his wife, Rama Duwaji, have officially traded their leaky, one-bedroom Queens apartment for the grandeur of Gracie Mansion, the city's fully staffed Manhattan mayoral residence.

On Monday, as workers unloaded cardboard boxes stuffed with houseplants and rolled-up carpets, Mayor Mamdani marked this inaugural rite of passage with a press conference on his riverfront lawn.

"Today, Rama and I feel lucky to participate in a ritual that so many New Yorkers have experienced at various meaningful moments in their lives: Beginning a new chapter, by moving to a different part of the city that we call home," Mr Mamdani said.

Nearly all of the city’s mayors have slept — at least sometimes — in the stately, custard-coloured 18th-century home, known as Gracie Mansion, since its 1942 designation as the official mayoral residence.

open image in gallery New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani speaks during a news conference at Gracie Mansion. ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

For Mamdani, the historic house stands in particularly sharp contrast to his previous living quarters: a $2,300 per month one bedroom apartment that lacked a washer and dryer, and was prone to flooding from a busted pipe.

The couple's new digs, meanwhile, boast 11,000 square feet (1,021 square meters) of space, a private chef, ornate ballroom and a veranda overlooking the East River. The home also features the original fireplace upon which Alexander Hamilton died following his duel with Aaron Burr and, according to the city’s last mayor, Eric Adams, at least one ghost.

In his remarks Monday, Mamdani, a 34-year-old democratic socialist, appeared aware that the relocation might seem at odds with his pledge to lead a “government that looks and lives like the people it represents.”

The decision was made in part to account for new security requirements, he said.

open image in gallery Movers carry a mattress to Gracie Mansion. ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Once settled at Gracie Mansion, he said he plans on “opening it up to New Yorkers who are not often the ones who get to visit such a place as this.” As for any cosmetic changes, he described an “aspirational hope” of installing bidets in the bathrooms.

Mamdani spent most of his childhood on the other side of Central Park, in a Manhattan apartment subsidized by Columbia University, where his father works as a professor.

While serving in New York’s state Legislature, Mamdani lived in Astoria, a diverse and affordable section of Queens, sometimes referred to as “the People’s Republic of Astoria" for its recent record of electing left-wing representatives, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Before leaving the neighborhood, Mamdani released a statement saying he would miss the “endless Adeni chai, the spirited conversations in Spanish, Arabic and every language in between, the aromas of seafood and shawarma drifting down the block.”

open image in gallery New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani, right, and his wife Rama Duwaji leave a news conference at Gracie Mansion. ( Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He will likely find less multicultural crosstalk in his new Upper East Side neighborhood, which is among the city’s richest and nearly three-quarters white. And while Mamdani won his former neighborhood of Astoria overwhelmingly, his opponent, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, won the Upper East Side by double digits.

As she walked her cockapoo in a park abutting the mansion, Zoe Cuddy, a neuropsychologist and longtime Upper East Sider, said she hoped the new mayor would come to appreciate the quiet charms of the area, which she likened to “the suburbs of Manhattan.”

And she predicted that her fellow Upper East Siders would, in turn, embrace their newest neighbor.

“I think we’ll grow to be happy to have him here,” she said.