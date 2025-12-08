Zohran Mamdani says he’ll move into Gracie Mansion for his family’s safety
- New York City mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani says he and his wife, Rama, have decided to move into Gracie Mansion in January.
- After initially not revealing his decision on whether he’d live at the mayor’s official residence, Mamdani said Monday that they will be relocating from their home in Astoria.
- Mamdani described several things they will miss about their neighborhood but said the move was prompted by concerns for their family's safety.
- The mayor added that the relocation will allow him to fully focus on enacting the affordability agenda that New Yorkers voted for.
- He affirmed his commitment to serving all residents of the city, emphasizing that Astoria will continue to influence his work, writing, “While I may no longer live in Astoria, Astoria will always live inside me and the work I do.”