Xi tells Biden that China has no plans for military action against Taiwan ‘in coming years’

Chinese leader also outlined Taiwan as biggest threat to US-China relations

Josh Marcus
San Francisco
Wednesday 15 November 2023 19:54
President Biden greets Chinese President Xi Jinping at APEC Summit

China doesn’t have immediate plans of military actions against Taiwan, a US official told Reuters of remarks made by Chinese president Xi Jinping during his meeting with Joe Biden on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in California.

Elsewhere during their discussion, President Xi reportedly said he hoped China could peacefully reunify with Taiwan, while outlining conditions where force might be used and arguing that the fate of the island was the biggest threat to US-China relations.

The pair also made other news during the summit, with a reported initiative for the countries to work together to crack down on illegal production of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid.

A senior Biden official told The Associated Press that the agreement will see China go after companies producing chemical components used in fentanyl, and that the initiative will set back Latin American drug dealers “for a time.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.

