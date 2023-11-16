Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Biden and Xi agree new anti-drug initiative to fight fentanyl smuggling at summit

Biden administration officials say that agreement would set back Latin American drug dealers

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 15 November 2023 19:26
Comments
President Biden greets Chinese President Xi Jinping at APEC Summit

Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have reached an agreement to crack down on illegal fentanyl production, according to a senior US official.

The Biden administration official said that the agreement on fentanyl was important as it would set Latin American drug dealers “back for a time”, reported The Associated Press.

The senior US official said that China agreed to go after companies that produce chemicals used in the production of the deadly narcotic.

In 2022, 68 per cent of the reported 107,081 drug overdose deaths in the US came from synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mr Biden and his Chinese counterpart discussed US-China relations in San Francisco on Wednesday, 15 November. Talks between the two leaders took place while they both attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference in California.

President Joe Biden greets China's President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference.

(New York Times)

Mr Xi last visited the US in person in 2017 and this is the first conversation between the two leaders in a year.

Officials also said that there would be a resumption of military communications between the two countries, meaning Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will speak with his Chinese counterpart once that person is named.

Senior military commanders will also communicate with their counterparts along with engagements at much lower levels, the official told AP.

Mr Biden was “very clear” to Mr Xi that such communications between the US and China should be institutionalised and that they are “not done as a gift or as a favour to either side,” the official said.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in