Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have reached an agreement to crack down on illegal fentanyl production, according to a senior US official.

The Biden administration official said that the agreement on fentanyl was important as it would set Latin American drug dealers “back for a time”, reported The Associated Press.

The senior US official said that China agreed to go after companies that produce chemicals used in the production of the deadly narcotic.

In 2022, 68 per cent of the reported 107,081 drug overdose deaths in the US came from synthetic opioids, primarily fentanyl, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Mr Biden and his Chinese counterpart discussed US-China relations in San Francisco on Wednesday, 15 November. Talks between the two leaders took place while they both attended the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference in California.

President Joe Biden greets China's President President Xi Jinping at the Filoli Estate in Woodside, Calif., Wednesday, Nov, 15, 2023, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperative conference. (New York Times)

Mr Xi last visited the US in person in 2017 and this is the first conversation between the two leaders in a year.

Officials also said that there would be a resumption of military communications between the two countries, meaning Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will speak with his Chinese counterpart once that person is named.

Senior military commanders will also communicate with their counterparts along with engagements at much lower levels, the official told AP.

Mr Biden was “very clear” to Mr Xi that such communications between the US and China should be institutionalised and that they are “not done as a gift or as a favour to either side,” the official said.