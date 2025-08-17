Top Trump envoy dodges on peace deal specifics although won’t rule out US military involvement in Ukraine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s top Middle East envoy said that a trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, Russia and the U.S. was likely to occur in the days ahead but did not give any specifics regarding the deal reached between Trump and Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

Steve Witkoff appeared on CNN’s State of the Union where Jake Tapper questioned him about the three-hour meeting Friday between Trump and Putin, after which Russian and U.S. officials stated that progress was made towards the frameworks of a peace agreement to end the years-long war in Ukraine.

Witkoff would not give any details about that progress, however, and wouldn’t confirm whether a Russian demand for Ukraine to cede the entire occupied Donbas region was being considered.

“There is an important discussion to be had with regard to Donetsk and what would happen there. And that discussion is going to specifically be detailed on Monday, when President Zelensky arrives with his delegation,” said Witkoff.

“We made so much progress at this meeting with regard to all the other ingredients necessary for a peace deal that President Trump pivoted to that place,” he continued. “We are intent on trying to hammer out a peace deal that ends the fighting permanently very, very quickly, quicker than a ceasefire.”

Steve Witkoff spoke about the Trump-Putin meeting on CNN Sunday ( CNN - State of the Union )

The U.S. president is set to meet on Monday with Volodymyr Zelensky along with several European leaders, including NATO’s secretary-general. Coverage of that meeting has largely centered around the theme of damage control, with European leaders insistant on having a seat at the table for future negotiations.

At the same time, his administration is signalling that it will not put significant pressure on Russia to force a peace agreement.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, appearing separately on ABC’s This Week, told anchor Martha Raddatz that further sanctions on Russia were, for the time being, likely off the table.

“The minute you levy additional sanctions, strong, additional sanctions, the talking stops. Talking stops. And at that point, the war just continues,” said Rubio, who along with Witkoff joined Trump in Alaska for the meeting with Russia’s president. He added that meant “more people dead. More people killed. More people maimed. More families destroyed.”

Congressional pressure over the issue of Russia sanctions has ramped up in recent weeks. Many Republicans are still unwilling to break with Trump over the issue, but have come out publicly to state that Trump was wrong about his assumption in February that Putin “wants peace” in Ukraine.

”I think he’s going to be very careful about what he does,” Sen. Mike Rounds said of Trump backing further sanctions in early August, as Congress left for a month-long recess. “But I think he is clearly disappointed in Putin and I think he is now coming around to recognizing that many of us were right.”