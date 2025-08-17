Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer will join Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky along with other European leaders in Washington on Monday, where they will meet with Donald Trump for peace talks at the White House.

Ursula Von der Leyen, the European Commission president, German chancellor Friedrich Merz and Finnish president Alexander Stubb were the first leaders to confirm they will join Mr Zelensky in Washington DC, with Downing Street later saying that Sir Keir would also travel to the White House.

It comes amid fears Mr Zelensky could be in for a repeat of his last visit to the White House at the end of February, which resulted in a tumultuous spat which soured relations between the US and Ukraine.

The Ukrainian leader’s Oval Office rendez-vous with the US president will take place after Western allies meet for a coalition of the willing video call on Sunday afternoon.

The call will be hosted by Sir Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Mr Merz.

The show of unity by European leaders comes as Mr Trump appears poised to urge the Ukrainian leader to agree to a Russian land grab of his country’s territory, according to reports.

Several news outlets have reported Russian president Vladimir Putin has demanded full control of Donetsk and Luhansk – two occupied Ukrainian regions – as a condition for ending the war.

In exchange, he would give up other Ukrainian territories held by Russian troops, several news outlets said, attributing sources familiar with Mr Putin and Mr Trump’s negotiations in Alaska on Friday.

Mr Trump is said to be inclined to support the plan, and will speak to Mr Zelensky about it when they meet in the Oval Office.

In a statement from European leaders on Saturday, they piled pressure on Mr Trump not to cave to some of Putin’s demands, reiterating that “no limitations should be placed on Ukraine’s armed forces or on its co-operation with third countries”.

Donald Trump shakes the hand of Vladimir Putin (Sergei Bulkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) ( AP )

“Russia cannot have a veto against Ukraine‘s pathway to EU and Nato”, they added, reiterating that the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ is “ready to play an active role”.

Monday’s Washington meeting comes after Sir Keir said Donald Trump has “brought us closer than ever before to ending Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine”.

It comes despite the US and Russian presidents confirming that no deal had been reached in the early hours of Saturday morning, with Mr Trump adding that “we didn’t get there” on one of the “most significant” sticking points.

However - in a brief media appearance where they offered little detail and refused to take questions from reporters - Mr Trump said “some great progress” was made with “many points” agreed and “very few” remaining.

Meanwhile, Mr Putin said the negotiations were “held in a constructive atmosphere” and raised the prospect of another meeting in Moscow - a suggestion which is likely to spark concern from those fearing the US president could capitulate to Russia’s demands.

In a statement on Monday, Sir Keir welcomed the US president’s suggestion that he could provide “robust security guarantees” to support Ukraine - but reiterated that the next step in the peace process “must be further talks involving President Zelenskyy” after Friday’s summit excluded the Ukrainian leader.

“[Donald Trump’s] leadership in pursuit of an end to the killing should be commended”, the prime minister added.