Trump-Putin summit live: US president hails ‘successful’ meeting despite no deal as Zelensky heads to Washington
President tells Fox News that Alaska meeting on Russia’s war on Ukraine was ‘a 10’ despite no apparent ceasefire or details of what was agreed
Volodymyr Zelensky is due to head to Washington DC on Monday to meet with Donald Trump in the wake of his meeting with Vladimir Putin, which the U.S. President hailed as “very successful”.
The highly anticipated summit between Trump and the Russian President has ended without a ceasefire deal or an agreement on pausing Moscow’s war in Ukraine, despite both leaders describing the talks as productive.
A nearly three-hour summit in Alaska on Friday saw both leaders stating they had made progress on unspecified issues, with Trump adding that “we didn’t get there” on one of the “most significant” sticking points.
Putin said the negotiations were “held in a constructive atmosphere” suggested they meet again in Moscow, with Trump adding he’d “get a little heat on that one, but I could see it possibly happening.”
The warm greeting and praise heaped on each other is likely to have sparked concern amongst Zelenskyy and European allies, with Putin repeating Moscow's long-held position that what Russia claims to be the "root causes" of the conflict must be eliminated to achieve peace..
This is likely to include his demands for Ukraine’s formal renunciation of Nato membership, as well as agreeing to demilitarisation, new elections, no foreign military involvement and recognition of Russian sovereignty over the occupied Ukrainian regions.
Warm handshakes and an invitation to Moscow: The key takeaways from Putin and Trump’s summit in Alaska
The highly-anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin had been hailed as an essential and crucial step in forging a path towards peace in wartorn Ukraine.
Three hours later, both leaders emerged claiming that the summit had been a “success” and “productive”. Yet no ceasefire deal has been struck, and little information has been given as to what was actually discussed behind closed doors.
In Moscow, the meeting has been praised as a success, while in the West, it has left more questions than answers.
Here are the key takeaways from the summit:
'Russia is a great power and they're not," Trump says of Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday Ukraine should agree a deal to end the war with Russia because "Russia is a very big power, and they're not", after holding a summit with President Vladimir Putin that failed to yield a ceasefire.
In a major shift, Trump also said he had agreed with Putin that the best way to end the war was to go straight to a peace settlement - not via a ceasefire, as Ukraine and its European allies, until now with U.S. support, have been demanding.
n a post-summit interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump signaled that he and Putin had discussed potential land swaps and security guarantees for Ukraine.
"I think those are points that we negotiated, and those are points that we largely have agreed on," Trump said.
"I think we're pretty close to a deal," he said, adding: "Ukraine has to agree to it. Maybe they'll say no."
When asked by Hannity what he would advise Zelensky, Trump said: "Gotta make a deal."
"Look, Russia is a very big power, and they're not. They're great soldiers," he added.
European leaders have prepared joint statement on Alaska talks, says Poland's Tusk
European leaders prepared a joint statement after evaluating information given by Donald Trump about the summit in Alaska and listening to the opinions of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Saturday.
"The conversation among European leaders evaluating the information provided by President Trump and the outcomes of the Alaska meeting has concluded," Tusk wrote on X.
"Together with @EmmanuelMacron, @_FriedrichMerz, @Keir_Starmer, @GiorgiaMeloni, we listened to the opinions of @ZelenskyyUa and prepared a joint statement."
Tusk did not say when the statement would be issued.
Watch: Putin's reaction as reporter confronts Russian president on civilian killings
Trump hails 'great and very successful day' in bid for peace agreement
Donald Trump has taken to Truth Social to hail the Alaska summit as a “great and very successful day”.
He added that he had spoken to Zelensky and European allies, and that it had been agreed that a peace agreement was the way forward, rather than a ceasefire deal.
He wrote: “It was determined by all that the best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement, which would end the war, and not a mere Ceasefire Agreement, which often times do not hold up.”
Putin only interested in comprehensive agreement not ceasefire, source says
Axios reporter Barak Ravid said, citing a source, that Trump told Zelensky and European leaders during the phone call that Putin was not interested in a ceasefire but in a comprehensive agreement to end the war.
"I think a fast peace deal is better than a ceasefire," Trump said in the call, according to Ravid, who cited a source on the call without identifying that person.
The report has not been verified.
Hungarian PM Orban says world is safer after Trump-Putin summit
The world is a safer place following the meeting of U.S. President Donald Trump with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban said on Saturday.
"For years, we have watched the two largest nuclear powers eliminate the framework of their cooperation and send messages to each other," Orban wrote on Facebook. "It's over now. The world is a safer place today than it was yesterday."
Russian politicians hail Alaska summit as victory for Moscow
In the early hours of Saturday morning following a summit in Alaska between the leaders of Russia and the United States, senior politicians in Moscow were quick to trumpet the meeting as a win for Russia and its narrative of the war in Ukraine.
"The meeting in Alaska confirmed Russia's desire for peace, long-term and fair," said Andrei Klishas, a senior lawmaker from President Vladimir Putin's United Russia party.
He portrayed the summit as a coup for Russia and a loss for Ukraine and its European allies, who have been pushing for an unconditional ceasefire.
"The tasks of the SMO will be accomplished either by military or diplomatic means," Klishas wrote, using the acronym for Special Military Operation, the Kremlin's term for the war.
"A new architecture for European and international security is on the agenda, and everyone must accept it."
Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president known for his hawkish views, said the summit proved that it was possible to hold talks without conditions - as Moscow has insisted - while the fighting in Ukraine rages on.
Russia's flagship Channel One morning state news bulletin on Saturday stressed the pageantry around the summit, its global profile, and the warm welcome extended to Putin, who had been ostracized by Western leaders since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Trump and European leaders had a one hour phone call following Alaska summit
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke on the phone with U.S. President Donald Trump and European partners on Saturday morning following the meeting between Trump and Vladimir Putin in Alaska, the Elysee office said in a statement on Saturday.
The phone conversation lasted for one hour and other there were seven other European leaders present, including Volodymyr Zelensky, Freidrich Merz, Keir Starmer, Giorgia Meloni, Alezander Stubb and Karol Nawrocki, as well as the secretary general of NATO, the statement said.
Zelenskyy planning to meet Trump in Washington
Volodymyr Zelensky has announced he will visit Donald Trump in Washington DC on Monday, after an hour-long call with the U.S. president following his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
The Ukrainian president reaffirmed his “readiness to work with maximum effort” to achieve a peace deal.
He stressed: “ We support President Trump’s proposal for a trilateral meeting between Ukraine, the USA, and Russia. Ukraine emphasizes that key issues can be discussed at the level of leaders, and a trilateral format is suitable for this.”
