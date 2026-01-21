Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Among the 365 accomplishments that the White House highlighted to mark President Donald Trump’s first year of his second term, they noted the president removed Secret Service protections for “notorious crackhead and grifter Hunter Biden.”

Trump administration officials celebrated the anniversary of the president’s return to the White House with social media posts, handouts and a nearly two-hour-long press briefing hosted by the president himself on Tuesday

While most of the acknowledgments underlined the president’s changes to the government and policy, in true Trump administration fashion, officials made sure to insult the president’s perceived enemies.

In a package of “365 WINS IN 365 DAYS,” number 243 read, “Stripped notorious crackhead and grifter Hunter Biden of his taxpayer-funded Secret Service detail.”

In March, Trump removed Secret Service protection for the children of former President Joe Biden: Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden. While former presidents and their spouses receive lifetime protections, it’s typical for the adult children to lose their protections.

open image in gallery Trump stripped Hunter Biden of his Secret Service protection in March ( Getty Images )

But what made the White House’s acknowledgment stand out was its wording to describe Hunter Biden as a “crackhead and grifter.”

Traditionally, the White House abstains from using polarizing language in official documents or speeches. But the Trump administration has ignored the unspoken rule, using its platform to elevate attacks on the president’s opponents.

Hunter Biden has a long history of personal struggles that have become public scandals and hurt his family’s reputation in Washington, D.C.

For years, the president and his allies have attacked Hunter Biden. Trump has accused Hunter Biden of corruption in foreign business dealings and leveraging his father’s political power in his favor. Some of those notable scandals include the Ukraine business scandal and the “Hunter Biden laptop” controversy.

Notably, Hunter Biden has spoken and written extensively about his addiction to alcohol and illicit substances, such as crack cocaine. His struggle with substance use disorder has led to various legal troubles. In 2023, his personal life drama became the center of a federal gun case in 2023, in which he was convicted on three charges.

open image in gallery Hunter Biden has fiercely defended his father’s reputation post-presidency and been no stranger to attacks on the Trumps ( AP )

Joe Biden issued his son a sweeping pardon at the end of his presidency, in part to protect him from retribution-motivated litigation from Trump.

In October, the White House mocked and insulted Hunter Biden after releasing a “Major Events Timeline” on the White House’s official website that included an unflattering photo of Hunter Biden using drugs during his substance abuse.

Hunter Biden has also attacked Trump and his allies, most recently asserting without evidence that Jeffrey Epstein introduced Trump to his wife, Melania Trump. When asked to apologize, Hunter Biden refused.