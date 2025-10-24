Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amid growing anger about President Donald Trump’s $300 million ballroom, his administration has revised a “Major Events Timeline” on the official White House website to include scandals that hit former Democratic administrations.

Former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, along with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, are targeted in the Trump administration’s latest efforts to troll Democrats.

It comes as crews are demolishing the historic East Wing to indulge the president in his 90,000 square-foot ballroom, which he said is being paid for with private funds.

Trump officials included a slide on the White House website that called Hunter Biden an “admitted drug user,” featured photos of Clinton with his arm around Monica Lewinsky, and what was claimed to be Obama with a member of the Muslim Brotherhood Islamist movement.

On its official X account, the White House posted a link Thursday to the new timeline with the nail polish emoji, often used to convey sassiness or nonchalance.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump’s team is trolling Democrats and critics of his $300 million ballroom by revising a ‘Major Events Timeline’ on the official White House website to include scandals that hit former Democratic administrations ( Getty )

Apart from the scandals about the former Democratic administrations, the timeline bypassed the first Trump administration and only included information about major construction dating back to 1791.

From the addition of the White House Briefing Room in 1970, the timeline jumps to the “Bill Clinton Scandal” with Monica Lewinsky in 1998.

“President Bill Clinton's affair with intern Monica Lewinsky was exposed, leading to White House perjury investigations. The Oval Office trysts fueled impeachment for obstruction,” the entry read, along with a photograph of Clinton with Lewinsky.

Then, 14 years go by without any major events until 2012 when “Obama hosts members of the Muslim Brotherhood.”

Obama met former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who was a member of the Islamist movement, at the United Nations General Assembly in 2012. Obama administration officials also met with the group in April 2012 in what was “routine diplomatic outreach,” according to reporting at the time.

open image in gallery Former President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden, along with former presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, are targeted in the Trump administration’s latest efforts to troll Democrats ( whitehouse.gov )

The Obama administration pointed out at the time that prominent Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham and the late John McCain, had also met with members of the Muslim Brotherhood, Politico reported. A bill put forward but Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) earlier this year called to designate the group as a terrorist organization.

The only event featured in the timeline from the first Trump administration is the 2020 construction of the White House tennis pavilion, overseen by First Lady Melania Trump.

Trump officials took a swipe at Hunter Biden and chose to illustrate its 2023 “Cocaine Discovery” entry with a photo of him half-naked in a bathtub with a cigarette in his mouth.

The post about Hunter Biden dredged up a 2023 incident where a bag of cocaine was discovered in the White House by a Secret Service agent during his father’s presidency.

Hunter Biden denied the drugs were his and the Secret Service investigation came back inconclusive due to the lack of “latent fingerprints” and “insufficient DNA.”

The Biden and Harris administration was also attacked on the website for acknowledging International Transgender Day of Visibility in 2023 and 2024, an annual event that was launched more than a decade ago and is celebrated every year on March 31.

open image in gallery The Biden and Harris administration was attacked on the website for acknowledging International Transgender Day of Visibility in 2023 and 2024 ( whitehouse.gov )

“The Biden/Harris administration hosts transexuals at the White House in 2023, and goes on to establish the "The Transgender Day of Visibility" on the same day as Easter Sunday in 2024,” the slide read.

MAGA members reveled in the administration’s latest troll on social media.

“WOW! President Trump's White House just MAJORLY trolled the Democrats by adding to the "major events timeline" on the official website,” wrote conservative influencer Eric Daugherty. “I LOVE THIS,” he added.

“If you need a laugh tonight and/or a reminder of how amazing your President is, please take a few minutes to visit the White House website, scroll down to the Major Events Timeline, and flip through… I’m honestly so dead,” another person said.

open image in gallery The Trump administration’s latest efforts to troll Democrats comes as crews have begun to demolish the historic East Wing to indulge the president in his 90,000 square-foot ballroom ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Others were not so impressed.

“We are living in hell,” Jess Piper, a grassroots campaigner in Missouri, reacted on BlueSky.

“So trashy, but what do you expect from a trashy administration,” someone else commented on X.

“Why do I always think it can't get worse... in today's installation of “holy s***, what now,” the White House added this under the major events timeline,” said another.

As Trump plows ahead with demolishing the East Wing to make way for his ballroom, the government has entered day 23 of the shutdown.

The president said at an event Thursday at the White House, “Actually, we've raised I think $350 million," Trump said. "It's all donor money and money that we put up, we've raised -- it's gonna be, it's gonna cost right in the neighborhood of $300 million.”

GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska said “the optics are not good,” according to NBC News.

And the ballroom plans haven’t landed well with many Americans, according to recent polling. A YouGov poll conducted Tuesday revealed that 53 percent disapproved of demolishing part of the East Wing for the renovation.

When faced with questions about the construction Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt urged Americans to “trust the process” and defended the administration’s transparency on the project.