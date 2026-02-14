White House submits its most detailed plans yet of Trump’s $400M ballroom project

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The White House has submitted the most detailed plans yet for Donald Trump’s lavish $400 million ballroom project.

“When completed, it will be the finest Ballroom ever built anywhere in the World, one that has been sought by Presidents for over 150 years – and now they are getting THE BEST!” the president wrote on Truth Social Tuesday, sharing two images of the renderings.

“Because of its unprecedented structural, safety, and security features, it will also be used for future Presidential Inaugurations.”

Full renderings were shared with the National Capital Planning Commission, which oversees large federal construction projects in the region, by Shalom Baranes Associates. The document includes images from various angles and dimensions for the 90,000 square-foot building.

open image in gallery The White House has submitted the most detailed plans yet for Donald Trump’s lavish $400 million ballroom project ( Shalom Baranes Associates/ Washington Post )

The plans are titled the “East Wing Modernization Project” and were submitted to the committee on Wednesday.

The renderings reveal that a large triangular pediment above the ballroom’s southern portico, included in previous plans, would now be removed. A similar pediment to the east remained as part of the plan.

Despite the removal of the southern portico pediment the height of the building is expected to remain the same height as the White House – a priority for Trump.

open image in gallery Full renderings were shared with the National Capital Planning Commission which oversees large federal construction projects in the region, by Shalom Baranes Associates. The document included images from various angles and dimensions for the 90,000 square-foot building ( Shalom Baranes Associates/ Washington Post )

open image in gallery The renderings revealed that a large triangular pediment above the ballroom’s southern portico, included in previous plans, would now be removed ( Shalom Baranes Associates/ Washington Post )

This has caused concern among outside architects and historical preservationists, with warnings that the project could overshadow the main structure and views of the White House from particular points including 15th Street NW.

Bruce Redman Becker, a Biden-appointed architect who was removed from the Commission of Fine Arts by Trump last year, told The Washington Post the designs showed “a poorly proportioned pseudo-neoclassical structure that is completely out of scale with the White House.”

Becker said the images also did not apply with guidelines developed by the National Park Service which require new additions to buildings to be compatible with the historic building. “The design team clearly ignored these guidelines, and should be asked to revise and resubmit plans that follow the guidelines,” he told The Post.

open image in gallery Despite the removal of the southern portico pediment the height of the building is expected to remain the same height as the White House – a priority for Trump ( @realDonaldTrump/ Truth Social )

The Independent has contacted the White House and Shalom Baranes Associates for comment about the alleged non-compliance with the NPS guidelines.

The East Wing demolition prompted a public outcry after Trump forged ahead with it in mid-to-late October last year despite no independent reviews having taken place, or congressional approval given.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has since sued to halt construction of the ballroom.

But legal battles were seemingly not of concern for the president, who added in his Tuesday post: “Two views of the Great Ballroom being built on the site of our wonderful White House – It is on budget, and ahead of schedule!”