Donald Trump and his running mate JD Vance are touring vital swing states this week as they try to blunt the momentum of the Democratic convention.

Trump and Vance were in Asheboro, North Carolina on Wednesday afternoon, the former president’s first outdoor event since he survived an assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania last month.

Behind bulletproof glass, Trump railed against his rival Kamala Harris’s national security policy then, as he often does, wandered off course and attacked President Joe Biden, former president Barack Obama, and former First Lady Michelle Obama following their speeches at the DNC in Chicago.

On Thursday, Trump is scheduled to speak about border issues in Arizona, and Vance is set to campaign in Georgia, two competitive states important for his path to the White House in November.

The former president is set to visit the border in Cochise County at 11.30am local time on Thursday. The Trump campaign announced the visit on Sunday, saying that there’s “no end in sight for Kamala Harris’ border crisis.”

Donald Trump and JD Vance shake hands during a campaign rally in Asheboro, North Carolina on August 21. The former president is set to visit Nevada and Arizona later this week ( REUTERS )

Trump will host an event in Nevada on Friday morning before returning to Arizona that afternoon to rally in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale at 4pm. Trump will speak at the Desert Diamond Arena, where Kamala Harris rallied supporters earlier this month. Trump also appeared at a Phoenix rally in June.

Independent presidential candidate Robert F Kennedy Jr will also speak in the Phoenix area on Friday about the “path forward” for his campaign. There have been reports that he’s set to end his campaign and possibly endorse Trump.

The former president will speak at a Las Vegas restaurant on Friday about his no taxes on tips policy in a state with a high share of restaurant and hospitality workers.

Trump is set to appear at the Italian-Mexican fusion restaurant, Il Toro E La Capra, at 12pm local time, according to KLAS.

Trump and Vance have been on a campaign swing through battleground states all week. Trump visited an equipment manufacturer in York, Pennsylvania on Monday while Vance spoke in North Philadelphia. The events have been taking place during the day to avoid clashing with the DNC programming in primetime.

On Tuesday, Trump visited Howell, Michigan, a town with historic links to white extremism, where he attacked Vice President Kamala Harris’s record on crime and safety.

The Associated Press contributed to this report