Vivek Ramaswamy’s wife dismisses concerns about his popularity with female voters

Vivek Ramaswamy’s wife has brushed off concerns about her husband’s growing unpopularity among female voters.

In an interview with NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas, Apoorva Ramaswamy was pressed on the tech millionaire’s unfavourability ratings among women in polls taken since the first GOP presidential primary debate in Milwaukee on 23 August.

Mr Ramaswamy remains in third place in the primary behind Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis, with eight per cent support, according to an average of recent polls by FiveThirtyEight.

But a Morning Consult poll showed his unfavourable ratings rose from 12 to 19 per cent after the debate, with women in particular saying they would be less inclined to vote for him in the GOP primary.

Referring to Mr Ramaswamy’s headline-grabbing debate performance, Ms Vargas asked: “Many women said they found Vivek arrogant and even obnoxious. Does that surprise you?”

Ms Ramaswamy dodged the question, saying that her husband had “created a lot of interest” during the combative first debate.

“People came with attacks planned, and he can fight with the best of them. But what we’re really in this for is his vision for our country.”

NewsNation anchor Elizabeth Vargas quizzed Apoorva Ramaswamy on her husband’s growing unpopularity with female voters (NewsNation)

“So, you don’t think he has a problem with women voters?” Ms Vargas responded. “Because so many of ... the polls show that he is having problems connecting with them. So many of them are put off. What is it that they don’t know about him that you do?”

Ms Ramaswamy dismissed the poll as “one data point”.

“What I know of Vivek is that he is such a kind, generous parent, partner,” she added. “We have built a life together, and he’s made many sacrifices for my career, and he has been the most wonderful person to create a life with and that kind of generosity does not get communicated on a debate stage.”

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy during the first debate of the GOP primary season on 23 August 2023 in Milwaukee (Getty Images)

Ms Ramaswamy, an assistant professor and surgeon in Ohio, married the 38-year-old Harvard graduate in 2015 and the couple share two children.

Mr Ramaswmay has stood out in a crowded Republican primary field for his fawning loyalty to Mr Trump and adherence to the former president’s extreme MAGA policies on immigration, the economy and Ukraine.

But his lack of political experience and flip-flopping on issues have led commentators to question whether he is running for president for attention and financial gain, rather than as a viable candidate.