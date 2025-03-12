Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Activist Mayra Guillen, the elder sister of murdered U.S. Army private Vanessa Guillen, has announced that she will challenge Texas Democratic congressman Al Green for his Houston seat after he was censured by the House of Representatives for protesting President Donald Trump’s address to Congress last week.

“After watching Rep Al Green disrespect not only POTUS last night, but our district, state and country, I believe it’s time to get into the fight like I did for my sister Vanessa Guillen,” Mayra Guillen wrote on X in response to Green being ejected from the chamber for heckling the president.

“It’s time to end the propaganda displayed by these politicians, and time to help support POTUS and his amazing Admiration [sic] to Make America Great Again! Al Green I’m coming for your seat.”

open image in gallery Vanessa Guillen ( KHOU )

Vanessa Guillen, 20, was bludgeoned to death by fellow soldier Aaron David Robinson in the armory of the Fort Cavazos military base (then known as Fort Hood) in Texas on April 22 2020.

She was missing for two months before her burned and dismembered remains were discovered near the Leon River on June 30, news of which led Robinson to flee the base and take his own life when law enforcement attempted to apprehend him in nearby Killeen.

Cecily Aguilar, a local woman identified as Robinson’s girlfriend, was later sentenced to the maximum of 30 years in prison for her role in covering up the killing.

It subsequently emerged that the victim had complained to friends and family about being sexually harassed by a superior prior to her disappearance but had not reported it for fear of retaliation.

Guillen’s grieving family were hosted at the White House by Trump on July 30 2020, during his first term.

open image in gallery The grieving family of Vanessa Guilllen hosted at the White House by Donald Trump on July 30 2020 ( Shealah Craighead/Official White House Photo )

Since the tragedy, her sister has lobbied the U.S. military to reform its handling of assault and sexual harassment cases and appears to have been considering making a run for office even before she became incensed by Green’s actions in Congress.

“I’ve been contemplating the idea of running for office… Congresswoman Guillen? & if so, it will all be for you and because of you, sister,” Mayra Guillen posted on X on March 7 prior to Trump’s speech.

While other Democrats were criticized for the perceived meekness of their protests against the president, Green was removed from the chamber by the sergeant-at-arms for shouting over Trump, waving his cane and yelling that he did not have a “mandate to cut Medicaid,” twice ignoring orders from House Speaker Mike Johnson to sit down.

Two days later, the Republican-led House voted 224 to 198 to censure Green for his repeated interruptions, with 10 Democrats backing the GOP’s position.