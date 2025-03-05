Democrat Al Green forced out of chamber after protesting Trump speech to Congress

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Democratic representative was removed from the chamber after interrupting Donald Trump, and many more staged protests or walkouts, as the president addressed a joint session of Congress.

Texas representative Al Green was escorted from the chamber by the Sergeant at Arms, after he stood up and repeatedly shouted “you have no mandate” to cut Medicaid, shortly after Trump began his remarks on Tuesday night.

Green shook his cane and pointed his finger as he shouted. As he was led out chaos erupted from Republicans, who cheered. Others sang "Na na na. Hey hey hey! Goodbye!"

open image in gallery Rep. Al Green (D-TX) shouts out as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 04 ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Democrats hold protest signs US President Donald Trump speaks during an address to a joint session of Congress at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, on March 4, 2025 ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

Green’s comment about Trump’s lack of mandate came after the president bragged about his “astonishing” performance in last year’s election.

“Now, for the first time in modern history, more Americans believe that our country is headed in the right direction than the wrong direction—an astonishing record 27-point swing since Election Day alone,” he said.

After being kicked out, Green made a surprise stop at the White House traveling press pack, telling reporters: "It's worth it to let people know that there are some people who are going to stand up" to Trump, Green said.

open image in gallery Green shook his cane and pointed his finger at the president as he shouted ( AP )

open image in gallery Green was escorted out after shouting during Trump’s speech. He shook his cane and shouted ‘you have no mandate’ ( REUTERS )

He added he didn't know whether he faced any formal punishment for his protest in the chamber.

Green was followed by fellow Democrats, including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, telling reporters “my speech will be better” as he exited.

California congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove wrote online: “I just walked out of Trump’s Joint Address on behalf of the people of California’s 37th district. There’s only so much bullshit a person can tolerate,” she wrote.

In a lengthier statement shared on X, she added: "How dare Donald Trump enter the People's House, look us in the eyes, and lie straight to our faces.”

open image in gallery Oregon representatives Maxine Dexter and Andrea Salinas walk out of Trump’s remarks. Both women had black T-shirts that read ‘RESIST’ on the back ( AP )

"I won't sit down and watch as he slashes the programs that keep my constituents alive so he can turn the Billionaire Boys Club into the Trillionaire Boys Club.

“It’s painfully clear that the Commander-in-chaos does not care about this country or the hardworking people who fight every day to support their families and communities. If he truly cared, he wouldn't be firing the people who process disaster relief or send out Social Security checks.

“If he genuinely wanted to help Americans make ends meet, his speech would have focused more on how to bring down the cost of eggs and less on his delusional claim of running the best administration in history.

open image in gallery US Representative Nydia Velazquez (D-NY) holds a "Musk Steals" protest sign with fellow Democrats ( POOL/AFP via Getty Images )

"Through walking out, my message to Donald Trump is simple: stop the lies, stop the cheating, and stop the stealing- enough is enough. The American people deserve better."

Oregon representatives Maxine Dexter and Andrea Salinas also left the room, wearing black T-shirts with large, white letters saying “RESIST” on the back.

Other Democrats held signs with a variety of messages. They included “FALSE,” “MUSK STEALS,” “SAVE MEDICAID.” Another read simply “That’s a lie!”