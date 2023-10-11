Watch a live view of the US Capitol as the House of Representatives prepares to vote behind closed doors to nominate a candidate to succeed ousted Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House.

The first vote to decide on a replacement is expected to take place on Wednesday 11 October, with questions growing as to whether any candidate has enough support to take the gavel.

Republicans will hold their internal vote to select the party’s nominee for speaker at 9am ET, with a full chamber vote possible as soon as today.

However, it could be a long time before the new speaker takes the gavel, as the House went through a staggering 15 votes in January before Mr McCarthy finally surpassed the threshold.

Mr McCarthy has urged his allies not to nominate him for the role again and has also refused to endorse either of the two candidates - Steve Scalise and Jim Jordan.