Tucker Carlson claims nuclear technology was created by ‘demonic forces’

Tucker Carlson has claimed that nuclear technology was not created by humans – but by “demonic forces.”

The former Fox News host and Donald Trump ally made the bizarre claim on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast, released on Election Day eve, where the two conservative figures got into a discussion about where nuclear technology originated.

“Nuclear weapons are demonic, there’s no upside to them at all, and anyone who claims otherwise is either ignorant or doing the bidding of the forces that created nuclear technology in the first place, which were not human forces obviously,” Carlson told Bannon.

“Let me ask you this,” he said. “What was the moment we can point to that nuclear technology was invented? I’ve never met a person who can isolate the moment where nuclear technology became known to man. German scientists in the 1930s? Really? Name the date?”

“It’s very clear to me that these [nuclear weapons] are demonic,” Carlson added.

Prior to posing the question to Bannon, Carlson said it was one he had asked “a million people at dinner parties but never in public.”

Tucker Carlson appears on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast ( @bannonswarroom/Instagram )

Bannon didn’t answer his question or challenge him, but simply said: “Tucker, absolutely amazing.”

During the same conspiracy-laden episode, Carlson dismissed scientific evidence that hurricanes are connected to climate change and instead theorized that abortion is the cause of the extreme weather event.

“I’m sure I’ll be attacked for saying this, but I really believe it,” Carlson began.

“People are like, ‘oh, well, we had another hurricane, it must be global warming.’ No! It’s probably abortion, actually.”

Tucker Carlson and Donald Trump at a campaign stop in Glendale, Arizona ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“You can’t kill children on purpose,” he added. “You can’t participate in human sacrifice without consequences.”

Carlson’s appearance on the podcast came a week on from Bannon’s release from prison after serving time for two counts of contempt of Congress related to his refusal to comply with the House committee investigating the January 6 riots at the US Capitol.

Carlson has become a key player in the Trump campaign’s bid for reelection. The right-wing pundit has interviewed the former president a number of times and spoke at his Madison Square Garden rally last weekend, where he falsely described Kamala Harris as “Samoan-Malaysian.”

“It’s going to be pretty hard to look at us and say ‘You know what? Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she’s so impressive as the first Samoan-Malaysian, low IQ, former California prosecutor ever to be elected president,” he told the crowd.