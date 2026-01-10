Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tucker Carlson lambasted his fellow members of the right this week over their response to an ICE agent fatally shooting a woman in Minneapolis, accusing them of trying to score “political points” and failing to see Renee Good’s death “through a human lens.”

“The 37-year-old was an American citizen and reportedly the mother of a kindergarten-aged child. Did we disagree with her views on immigration? Probably. But that shouldn’t matter,” a recent edition of Carlson’s newsletter read. “Her death is a tragedy, regardless of her partisan affiliations, ideological beliefs, or who pulled the trigger. A woman got shot in the face.”

The right-wing broadcaster added that numerous conservatives criticized the left’s at-times insensitive response to the recent killing of activist Charlie Kirk, and claimed “violence around the world is desensitizing Americans to violence at home,” pointing to the recent U.S. incursion in Venezuela and American support for Israel’s brutal war in Gaza.

Carlson’s nonpartisan tone surprised some on the left, including former Obama administration official and podcaster Jon Favreau.

“Somehow, Tucker Carlson had a far more humane reaction to Good's death than JD Vance,” Favreau wrote on X.

Tucker Carlson accused fellow conservatives of failing to see the recent Minnesota ICE shooting through a ‘human lens’ and instead capitalizing on the killing for political gain ( The Tucker Carlson Show/YouTube )

Prominent voices on the right have blamed Good, who was shot as she navigated her SUV in a crowd of agents demanding she get out of the car, for her death and alleged she was part of an anti-ICE conspiracy.

Commentator Benny Johnson has called her one of many “brain-dead, frothing rental activists” who are “programmed to attack law enforcement,” while Donald Trump Jr. wrote on X that Good was one of many “agitators literally trying to create this kind of chaos driven by insane liberals giving them the feeling they can do no wrong and are above the law.”

Others, like Ben Shapiro and Vice President JD Vance, have called the killing a “tragedy,” though they ultimately find Good at fault.

Vance, in a press conference on Thursday, repeated the administration’s suggestion that Good’s actions could be viewed as domestic terrorism.

“If the media wants to tell the truth, they ought to tell the truth that a group of left-wing radicals have been working tirelessly, sometimes using domestic terror techniques to try to make it impossible for the President of the United States to do what the American people elected him to do, which is enforce our immigration laws,” Vance said.

The sharply divided political response to Good’s shooting mirrors the ongoing, highly charged debate over the facts of her death.

The president and administration officials have claimed that Good used her vehicle as a weapon and tried to run over the ICE agent, who is reportedly named Jonathan Ross.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has said this account of the shooting is “bulls***” and a “garbage narrative,” based on video he had seen of the incident.

The brief encounter leading up to the shooting was captured from multiple angles on video, and it appears Good was not heading straight for Ross when he opened fire, shooting the mother of three in the head.