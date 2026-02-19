Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tucker Carlson has claimed he and his staff were “detained” at an Israeli airport after arriving to interview U.S. Ambassador Mike Huckabee, although his version of events has been hotly disputed.

The podcaster had flown in to Ben Gurion Airport to speak to Huckabee, when, he says, his team was accosted by officials.

“Men who identified themselves as airport security took our passports, hauled our executive producer into a side room and then demanded to know what we spoke to Ambassador Huckabee about,” Carlson told The New York Post.

“It was bizarre. We’re now out of the country.”

Huckabee himself questioned Carlson’s version of events, writing on X (Twitter): “EVERYONE who comes in/out of Israel (every country for that matter) has passports checked & routinely asked security questions. Even ME going in/out with Diplomatic Passport & Diplomatic Visa.”

open image in gallery Right-wing broadcaster Tucker Carlson claims he and his team were accosted by airport officials but his version of events have been hotly disputed ( AFP/Getty )

He also drew attention to a statement from the U.S. Embassy in Israel that denied Carlson’s story and said he “received the same passport control questions that countless visitors to Israel, including Ambassador Huckabee and other diplomats, receive as part of normal entrance and exit from Israel.”

The embassy spokesperson continued: “It is not accurate that Israel only was going to let Tucker into the country for the interview.

“The only engagement the embassy had with Israel about his visit was to coordinate his private plane landing as part of facilitating a seamless visit. It was Tucker who chose to only come into the country for a few hours and depart. And Tucker received the same positive treatment of any visitors to Israel.”

The Israeli Airports Authority also said in a statement: “Contrary to the reports, Tucker Carlson and his entourage were not detained, delayed, or interrogated.

“Mr. Carlson and his party were politely asked a few routine questions, in accordance with standard procedures applied to many travelers.

“The conversation took place in a separate room within the VIP lounge solely to protect their privacy and to avoid conducting such a discussion in public.

“No unusual incident occurred, and the Israel Airports Authority firmly rejects any other claims.”

open image in gallery Carlson had flown in to interview U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee ( Getty )

The Independent has reached out to the Israeli government for further comment.

David Friedman, a predecessor of Huckabee’s in the ambassador’s residence, also commented on the situation, mocking the pundit for failing to leave the airport complex during his brief jaunt to the Middle East and missing out on the scenery.

“Too bad Tucker stayed in the airport in the face of so many invitations to see so many wonderful places,” he wrote on X, having listed a number of famous sites of interest nearby. “A huge and obviously intentional missed opportunity.”

Carlson has been accused of becoming increasingly vocal in his criticisms of Israel since leaving Fox News in 2023 and launching his own show.

Last year, he was criticized for appearing to suggest at the memorial service for Charlie Kirk – the founder of Turning Point USA, who was shot dead on a Utah university campus last fall – that he had been assassinated by Israel, for which there is no evidence, as he compared the deceased’s fate to the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Carlson was subsequently called out by Ben Shapiro at a TPUSA conference for conducting a softball interview with avowed white nationalist Nick Fuentes and was labelled the “most dangerous antisemite in America” by controversial Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine and named “Antisemite of the Year” by the watchdog StopAntisemitism.

During his sitdown with Fuentes, Carlson singled out Huckabee as an example of a “Christian Zionist,” whom, he said, had been “seized by the brain virus” into supporting Israel, speaking of his “dislike” for that group.

The latest episode of The Tucker Carlson Show discusses the alleged persecution of Christians in Israel and features an interview with Fares Abraham, whose family has lived “there since Jesus,” to recount his experiences.