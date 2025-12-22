Tucker Carlson named ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by Jewish civil rights group

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tucker Carlson has been named “Antisemite of the Year” by a Jewish civil rights group in response to his interviews with a series of controversial speakers over the course of 2025, most notably white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

The former Fox News host interviewed Fuentes in late October, in the course of which his guest attacked “organized Jewry in America,” stressed the importance of being “pro-white,” and said he was a “fan” of Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who persecuted Russian Jews.

Carlson himself attacked “Christian Zionists” on the American right for supporting Israel during the same conversation, singling out former president George W Bush, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, and Sen. Ted Cruz for particular criticism.

“By an overwhelming vote margin, Tucker Carlson has been named StopAntisemitism’s 2025 Antisemite of the Year,” StopAntisemitism founder and executive director Liora Rez told The New York Post.

“Carlson’s divisive, hateful, and dangerous rhetoric and his repeated glowing interviews with bigots and Hitler apologists have made him the most reviled Jew-hater over the last 12 months.”

open image in gallery Conservative broadcaster Tucker Carlson has been ‘Antisemite of the Year’ by StopAntisemitism ( AFP/Getty )

The same organization also attacked the host immediately after the Fuentes episode aired, commenting: “He uses his platform of millions to normalize antisemitism, from downplaying white supremacy to promoting the antisemitic ‘great replacement theory,’ turning dog whistles into a megaphone for hate.”

The Independent has reached out to Carlson for comment.

In addition to Fuentes, the host has sat down with several others this year who have expressed views the group objected to, including Palestinian pastor Munther Isaac and Darryl Cooper, a revisionist historian of the Second World War.

“When influential figures normalize antisemitic narratives, it contributes to a climate where threats, harassment, and violence against Jews become more and more common,” Rez told the Post.

“Antisemitism is surging in the U.S. and abroad, and it is increasingly driven by people with powerful platforms… not just by fringe extremists.

open image in gallery Nick Fuentes rages against Tucker Carlson earlier this month, a matter of weeks after their friendly interview, saying he's ’never met a faker human being’ ( Rumble )

“Words don’t kill, but they dig the graves by inflaming hatred and inspiring unstable actors. Words have consequences, and in today’s environment, they can and do pave the way to real-world violence and deadly attacks on Jews.”

Carlson’s decision to platform Fuentes inspired a huge backlash among American conservatives, with Florida Republican Rep. Randy Fine, who styles himself “the Hebrew hammer,” calling the broadcaster “the most dangerous antisemite in America” and accusing him of taking on “the mantle of leader of a modern-day Hitler Youth.”

Amid the immediate fallout, the conservative think-tank the Heritage Foundation was accused of attempting to distance itself from Carlson by removing his name from an online donation page it sponsors.

Its president, Kevin Roberts, subsequently defended him in a video message, saying, “Christians can critique the state of Israel without being antisemitic. And, of course, antisemitism should be condemned.

“Conservatives should feel no obligation to reflexively support any foreign government, no matter how loud the pressure becomes from the globalist class or from their mouthpieces in Washington.”

open image in gallery MAGA pundit Ben Shapiro launched into a scathing attack on both men at a Turning Point USA event last week ( Reuters )

Carlson himself was dismissive of the furore, telling fellow Fox alumni Megyn Kelly his critics can “buzz off,” adding that he does not need to “prove that I’m a good person” and was “just doing my thing, which is I want to understand what people think.”

President Donald Trump also defended Carlson over the interview, saying he had “said good things about me over the years” and that people could make up their own minds about Fuentes, who, notoriously, dined at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022 after being invited along to meet Trump by troubler rapper Kanye West.

Fellow right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro was far less sympathetic, blasting Fuentes at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference last week by calling him a “Hitler apologist, Nazi-loving, anti-American piece of refuse” and saying Carlson had “built Nick Fuentes up.”

More surprisingly, Fuentes himself has changed his tune on Carlson since their meeting, saying in a livestream rant earlier this month: “I want this guy to stay the f*** away from me. I don’t know who he is, but I’ll tell you one thing: He is not who he says he is.”

He went on to declare that he had “never met a faker human being in my life.”