Only 4 percent of Americans back Russia in the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, as questions swirl over where Donald Trump stands on the issue.

The poll, conducted by CBS News and YouGov, found that a slim majority (52 percent) backed Ukraine, though a surprising 44 percent said they supported “neither” side.

It comes after Friday’s disastrous meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump and vice president JD Vance in the Oval Office. The sit-down started courteously but descended into open acrimony as both Republicans demanded Zelensky show gratitude.

The president claimed Zelensky would have no power without him, berated him for “gambling with millions of lives” and said he could either make a deal or “fight it out.”

open image in gallery A new poll shows just a handful of Americans are backing Russia in the war with Ukraine. The poll's results were released after an infamous clash in the Oval Office between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. ( AFP via Getty Images )

However, as CBS noted, the poll was conducted between February 26 and 28, prior to the press conference. The survey sampled 2,311 U.S. weighted to be representative of adults nationwide according to gender, age, race, and education.

According to the poll, 51 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s handling of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, compared to 49 percent who do not approve.

Respondents are largely split on which way Trump has leaned in the conflict— with 46 percent saying that Trump’s “actions and statements” have favored Russia, compared to 43 percent who think Trump has treated both sides equally.

Only 10 percent think Trump has sided with Ukraine.

In a statement shortly after Friday’s meeting, the president said that Zelensky “was not ready for peace.” Writing on Truth Social, Trump said the Ukrainian president had “disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office.”

open image in gallery Zelensky appeared on Fox News, saying he couldn’t change his attitude towards Russia, who started the war in February 2022 by invading Ukraine ( Getty Images )

“I have determined that President Zelensky is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations,” Trump wrote. “I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE.”

“He can come back when he is ready for Peace," he added.

Zelensky responded shortly after in his own online post: “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that.”

The CBS poll also found that a majority of Republicans have negative views on Russia, with 32 percent regarding them as “unfriendly,” and 27 percent consider them an “enemy.” However, a high percentage of the GOP voters sees Russia in more positively.

The poll found 41 percent of Republicans consider Russia an “ally” or “friendly” to the U.S.