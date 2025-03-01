Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s social media site was flooded with moving messages of support from leaders around the world, including the U.S., after he was mocked and yelled at by President Donald Trump Friday in a meeting in the Oval Office.

Trump, the draft dodger who got out of the Vietnam War with a reportedly faked bone spurs excuse, taunted the war president’s black sweater and pants (similar to Elon Musk’s Oval Office attire), and informed Zelensky that his country was in “big trouble” before the sit down imploded into a shouting match and was terminated.

Trump said later on Truth Social that Zelensky had “disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office.”

Former Republican Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney quickly shot back on X after the shocking meeting: “Generations of American patriots, from our revolution onward, have fought for the principles Zelenskyy is risking his life to defend.”

Donald Trump and JD Vance “attacked Zelenskyy and pressured him to surrender the freedom of his people to the KGB war criminal who invaded Ukraine. History will remember this day — when an American President and Vice President abandoned all we stand for,” she added.

Zelensky was quickly supported in posts on X by the leaders of France, Sweden, Germany, Ireland, Finland, Denmark, The Netherlands, Austria, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Canada, Croatia, Romania, Poland, the Czech Republic and Portugal, among other nations.

Zelensky responded to each: “Thank you for your support.”

“Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine,” wrote Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a post to Zelensky after the meeting debacle. “For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all.”

Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine.



For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all.



Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 28, 2025

“The security of Ukraine is crucial for the security of Europe. We all need to stand together to fight for our values, freedom, and peace,” wrote Acting Romania President Ilie Bolojan.

“We stand united with @ZelenskyyUa and Ukraine in our fight for freedom. Always. Because it is right, not easy,” posted Estonia Prime Minister Kristen Michal.

We stand united with @ZelenskyyUa and Ukraine in our fight for freedom. Always. Because it is right, not easy. 🇪🇪🇺🇦 — Kristen Michal (@KristenMichalPM) February 28, 2025

“Slovenia upholds the principles and respect of international law and international relations. What we witnessed in the Oval Office today undermines these values and the foundations of diplomacy,” wrote Slovenia President Nataša Pirc Musar. “We stand firmly in support of Ukraine's sovereignty. We repeat, Russia is the aggressor.”

“We stand behind Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their historic fight to defend themselves against an unprovoked Russian aggression. Their fight is our fight. United we are strong,” posted Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever.

We stand behind Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in their historic fight to defend themselves against an unprovoked Russian aggression. Their fight is our fight. United we are strong. 🇺🇦 — Bart De Wever (@Bart_DeWever) February 28, 2025

“The Netherlands supports Ukraine as firmly as ever. Now more than ever,” wrote Netherland Prime Minister Dick Schoof. “We want a lasting peace and an end to the war of aggression started by Russia. For Ukraine and its people, and for Europe.”

Robert Metsola, president of the European Parliament, wrote: “Your dignity honors the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President Zelensky.