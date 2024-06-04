Three Trump allies criminally charged in Wisconsin fake elector plot

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three men who allegedly orchestrated a plot to reverse Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss in Wisconsin have been charged with forgery.

Kenneth Chesebro, Mike Roman and James Toupis were each charged with a felony count of forgery on Tuesday, according to court records.

Former Trump-allied attorneys Chesebro and Toupis were among the architects of the so-called “fake elector” scheme to falsely proclaim Trump’s victory in states he lost to President Joe Biden.

Chesebro previously pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a sweeping election interference case Georgia.

Roman is also a co-defendant in that case. He is also among 12 defendants and Trump allies in a similar election interference case in Arizona.

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is expected to announce the charges on Tuesday afternoon.

According to a civil lawsuit that was settled earlier this year, Chesebro and Toupis coordinated with Trump campaign officials to implement the “alternate” elector strategy in Wisconsin and six other states to replace electors with Trump loyalists to submit fraudulent certificates of state election results to Congress.

The settlement did not include any admission of wrongdoing or liability, but Chesebro and Toupis agreed that they would not participate in similar campaigns, and were ordered to pay an undisclosed amount to plaintiffs.

This is a developing story