The White House has launched a Drudge Report-like political website collecting pro-Trump news stories, the administration’s latest attempt to sidestep critical mainstream media coverage.

The site, White House Wire, features familiar Drudge-style all-caps headlines and upbeat stories about the administration from outlets including Fox News and The Daily Caller, as well as the administration’s own X posts.

"It's a place for supporters of the president's agenda to get the real news all in one place in a shareable and readable format," an administration official told Axios.

"The website will be a one-stop shop for news and is part of the Trump administration's effort to provide transparency and institute policies that put America first," they added.

On the original Drudge Report, the long-running political blog mocked the move, with a headline that read, “IT TAKES AN ENTIRE WEST WING TO COMPETE WITH DRUDGE.”

The wire is part of a familiar strategy for the president, who launched his own social media service, Truth Social, after being temporarily banned from mainstream social media platforms.

Administration claims site will deliver ‘the real news’ ( White House )

Donald Trump has long been critical of the mainstream media and what he sees as an anti-Trump bias, and this animosity has continued since he returned to office.

The White House moved to bar the standard-setting Associated Press from key events because it refused to adopt the administration’s unilaterally adopted “Gulf of America” to describe the Gulf of Mexico, though a judge restored access in April. (The administration has appealed.)

It has also begun opening new spots in the White House briefing room to Trump-friendly “new media” figures, as well as hosting specific briefings for influencers and other social media content creators with a largely pro-MAGA bent.

In April, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the taxpayer-backed private company that supports public media across the U.S., sued the administration, accusing it of illegally trying to fire three members of its board of directors.

Republicans are pushing to eliminate public funding from the corporation, which supports projects like National Public Radio stations, and the White House has suggested it could claw back more than $1 billion allocated for public broadcasting.