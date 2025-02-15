Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump’s White House was called out Friday out for sharing a “disrespectful” Valentine’s Day message to migrants on Instagram.

The White House official Instagram account posted the cruel card on Valentine’s Day featuring Trump and his border czar Tom Homan threatening to deport those who enter the country illegally.

“Roses are red, violets are blue, come here illegally and we’ll deport you,” the Trump administration’s spin on the poem said.

It was accompanied by the caption, “Happy Valentine’s Day” with a red heart emoji.

Followers were stunned that the callous message was posted on the official White House account.

“This is an insane thing to post from a government account,” one person replied.

“This is an embarrassing and disrespectful post regardless of anyone’s side of the aisle,” another said. “Way to uphold the respect of the Oval Office.”

open image in gallery The cruel White House Valentine’s Day message to migrants posted from the official account ( The White House/Instagram )

Actress Alyssa Milano said she was “embarrassed” by the Trump administration.

“I hope the world knows that this country is filled with beautiful, hardworking people who know that diversity is our strength,” Milano wrote.

“Politicizing and ridiculing the pain of millions of families in America is not the ‘flex’ you think it is,” another follower responded.

The cruel message comes as Trump has pledged to carry out the largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history.

This week Homan also suggested that Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would be in “trouble” for hosting a webinar explaining migrants’ rights in the U.S.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Tom Homan feature on the cruel Valentine’s Day card from the White House ( REUTERS/Leah Millis )

Homan appeared on Fox News Thursday and revealed that he’s working with the Justice Department to determine whether Ocasio-Cortez was “crossing the line” when she aired a “Know Your Rights with ICE” (U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement) webinar on Facebook Wednesday.

“I sent an email today to the deputy attorney general,” Homan said. “At what level is that impediment? Is that impediment? I'm not an attorney, I'm not a prosecutor. Is that impediment?”

“So I'm working with the Department of Justice and finding out where is that line that they cross, so maybe AOC won't be in trouble now but I need the AAG [assistant Attorney General] to opine on that, because impediment is impediment in my opinion,” he continued, implying that explaining American legal rights could somehow be construed as illegal.

“MaYbe shE’s goiNg to be in TroUble nOw,” Ocasio-Cortez mocked Homan’s threats in a post on X. “Maybe he can learn to read,” she added. “The Constitution would be a good place to start.”