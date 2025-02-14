Trump administration fires thousands of federal employees; CDC slashes 10% of its workforce: Live updates
President and billionaire ally move to shrink government as deputy JD Vance prepares to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Germany
The U.S. government has begun firing thousands of people at multiple agencies as Donald Trump and Elon Musk accelerated their purge of America’s federal bureaucracy.
The Department of Veterans Affairs, which provides healthcare for veterans, said it had let go of more than 1,000 employees who were in their probationary period, while the U.S. Forest Service is set to terminate more than 3,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been instructed to fire 1,300 staffers.
Termination emails have reportedly been sent to workers across the government, mostly to recently hired employees still on probation, at agencies such as the Department of Education, the Small Business Administration, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the General Services Administration.
Meanwhile, Vice President JD Vance is due to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the Munich Security Conference on Friday and has indicated he could threaten Vladimir Putin with sanctions or even military action if he won’t agree to a peace deal with Ukraine that guarantees Kyiv’s long-term independence.
On Thursday, Trump announced that the U.S. will levy significant import taxes on any country that imposes its own taxes on American goods, starting a process that experts say could lead to a global trade war.
Zelensky: We need a plan for how to stop Putin
Volodymyr Zelensky and US Vice President JD Vance have now spoken publicly following their meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
The Ukrainian president said he had a good conversation with Vance and that more work needed to be done on a plan for ending the war in Ukraine.
“We need to speak more, to work more and to prepare the plan (for) how to stop Putin,” Zelensky said.
Asked how things will move forward if Ukraine is not ready to come to the table with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Vance replied: “It's important for us to get together and start to have the conversations that are going to be necessary to bring this thing to a close.”
Will DOGE being at the IRS delay tax refunds?
Oregon Senator Ron Wyden said that Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency has moved on to examining the Internal Revenue Service, fuelling fears over access and the potential handling of highly sensitive data.
“My office is hearing that DOGE is now at the IRS. That means Musk’s henchmen are in a position to dig through a trove of data about every taxpayer in America,” the Democrat tweeted Thursday. “And if your refund is delayed, they could very well be the reason.”
James Liddell reports.
DOGE at the IRS could delay your tax refund, Democrat senator says
Gavin Kliger, 25, reportedly visited the tax-collection agency’s District of Columbia offices to examine its systems
Eric Adams tried to get out of his bribery case by offering a bribe, ex-prosecutor says
A lawyer for New York City Mayor Eric Adams allegedly offered up the mayor’s power to assist President Donald Trump in carrying out his agenda only if the criminal indictment against him would be dismissed, the former acting head of Manhattan federal court said.
Danielle Sassoon, a Republican, issued the stunning revelation in an eight-page letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi where she pushed back on the Justice Department’s request for her office to dismiss a five-count indictment against Adams that included bribery charges.
Ariana Baio has the details.
Mayor Eric Adams tried to get out of his bribery case by offering a bribe: report
The No. 2 in the Justice Department had said the justification for dropping charges against Adams were so the mayor could help carry-out Trump’s agenda
Today's incredible mic-drop moment
In an incredible mic-drop moment, Hagan Scotten, a (now former) Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, criticized the Justice Department for doing Donald Trump’s bidding in axing attorneys who refused to drop criminal charges against Eric Adams.
In a letter addressed to Emil Bove, the Justice Department’s second-in-command, Scotten asserted that any lawyer understands that it is illegal to wield prosecutorial power to influence citizens or elected officials.
“If no lawyer within earshot of the President is willing to give him that advice, then I expect you will eventually find someone who is enough of a fool, or enough of a coward, to file your motion. But it was never going to be me,” Scotten wrote in his resignation letter.
Scotten was the lead attorney on Eric Adams’s criminal case. Attorney General Pam Bondi made it clear to Danielle Sassoon, the former acting US Attorney in SDNY, that she and anyone else who pursued Adams’s case and then refused to drop the charges would be investigated.
It’s worth noting that Scotten, a veteran of the Iraq War, was a clerk for Trump-appointed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts.
Here’s what you need to know about the wave of resignations the Adams case has caused:
Manhattan prosecutor quits after being ordered to drop charges against Eric Adams
Acting U.S. attorney had not fulfilled Justice Department’s request to drop the charges against Adams for three days
ICYMI: 14 states sue DOGE, Trump and ‘agent of chaos’ Elon Musk for violating Constitution
A group of 14 states sued DOGE, ”agent of chaos” Elon Musk and President Donald Trump on Thursday, arguing that the authority the White House granted the tech billionaire and his Department of Government Efficiency is unconstitutional.
“The founders of this country would be outraged that 250 years after our nation overthrew a king, the people of this country – many of whom have fought and died to protect our freedoms – are now subject to the whims of a single unelected billionaire,” Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes said in a statement after the lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.
Mary Papenfuss reports.
14 states sue DOGE and ‘agent of chaos’ Elon Musk
Trump has ‘delegated virtually unchecked authority to Musk without proper legal authorization from Congress and without meaningful supervision of his activities,’ the suit states
Watch: Vance attempts joke about Musk and Greta Thunberg
JD Vance’s joke about Elon Musk bombs at Munich Security Conference
JD Vance‘s attempted joke about Greta Thunberg and Elon Musk fell flat during a speech to the Munich Security Conference. The vice president made his joke during his address, which admonished European nations for alleged crackdowns on free speech, on Friday (14 February). Referencing Elon Musk, the head of the Department of Government Efficiency currently gutting US government departments, Vance jokingly said that if US democracy could withstand years of “scolding from Greta Thunberg, you can survive a few months of Elon Musk”. It failed to raise a laugh in the auditorium.
Grenell says he may challenge Harris for California governor should she run
Donald Trump envoy Richard Grenell says he may run for California governor if Kamala Harris becomes the Democratic candidate.
Grenell, who is currently working on special projects for Trump, indicated interest in the 2026 race to succeed Democrat Gavin Newsom should the former vice president enter the race.
“If Kamala Harris runs for governor, I believe that she has such baggage … that it’s a new day in California, and that the Republican actually has a shot,” Grenell told reporters. “And I wouldn’t say no.”
Grenell spoke following his participation in Vice President JD Vance’s meetings with world leaders in Munich.
Harris has not publicly shown interest in the governor’s race, but she would likely be a strong favorite to win the Democratic nomination.
With reporting from the AP
Trump family and library have raked in whopping $80m on return to White House
Companies have spent about $80 million on projects benefitting the Trump family and the Trump presidential library since his return to the White House, according to The Wall Street Journal.
The staggering amount shows how much financial power the Trump name brings. The $80 million comes from various areas including donations and lawsuit settlements. The money will add to the Trump family’s fortune and help cover costs such as his presidential library.
Gustaf Kilander takes a look at the figures.
Trump family and library have raked in $80 million since White House return
‘Everything he does is either to be vengeful or to accumulate wealth, power, and adulation,’ lawyer Ty Cobb says of Trump
After call with Putin, Trump says Russia should be back in G7
A decade after Russia was expelled from the Group of Eight for invading and illegally annexing Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula, President Donald Trump says he wants to reverse the decision and permit Russia to rejoin the group of the world’s major industrialized democracies, while also slashing America’s defense budget by 50 percent.
Andrew Feinberg filed this report from the White House.
Trump wants to halve US defense spending and let Russia back into G7 after Putin call
U.S. president also wants to conduct denuclearization talks with Russia and China
U.S. and Ukraine study minerals deal as Vance and Zelensky meet
Two Ukrainian sources told Reuters on Friday that Ukraine has handed the U.S. its proposals for a bilateral minerals deal, as Kyiv tries to win the backing of President Donald Trump in his bid to end Russia’s war on the country.
The two sources from the Ukrainian delegation said the U.S. side requested that the proposals be examined until 5 p.m. local time, as President Volodymyr Zelensky meets Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference.
Kyiv has said it is ready for an agreement to open up its vast resources of key minerals, to U.S. investment as it seeks to obtain security guarantees as part of any deal to end the war with Russia.
When asked if a minerals deal would be agreed upon between Washington and Kyiv on Friday, Vance said in Munich: “Let's see.”
The minerals in question would include the rare earth variety, titanium, uranium, and lithium among others.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent traveled to Kyiv on Wednesday, where the United States presented Ukraine with a draft accord.
Zelensky said Kyiv would study it with a view to reaching an agreement in Munich.
With reporting by Reuters
