Arts panel of Trump appointees approves $400M White House ballroom plan

The U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, a panel made up of Trump appointees, has approved President Donald Trump's White House ballroom proposal.

At the panel's January meeting, some commissioners questioned the lead architect about the “immense” design and scale of the project even as they broadly endorsed the Republican president's vision for a ballroom roughly twice the size of the White House itself.

Trump's decision in October to demolish the East Wing prompted a public outcry when it began without the independent reviews, congressional approval and public comment that are typical even for relatively minor modifications to historic buildings in Washington.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation has sued in federal court to halt construction of the ballroom. A court decision in the case is pending.

The project is scheduled for additional discussion at a March 5 meeting of the National Capital Planning Commission, which is led by one of Trump's top White House aides.

In court documents, the Trump administration said above-ground construction for the ballroom would begin in April, assuming the commission approves the plans ( Shalom Baranes Associates )

The commission has jurisdiction over construction and major renovations to government buildings in the region.

The White House recently submitted the most detailed plans yet for the $400 million ballroom project.

“When completed, it will be the finest ballroom ever built anywhere in the world, one that has been sought by presidents for over 150 years – and now they are getting THE BEST!” the president wrote on Truth Social as he shared two images of the renderings.

He added, “Because of its unprecedented structural, safety, and security features, it will also be used for future Presidential Inaugurations.”

