Trump wants to put Washington DC under full federal control. Can he?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has repeatedly voiced intentions to place Washington D.C. under complete federal control, citing a need to curb crime.

This stance comes despite city officials saying that crime rates are already on the decline.

While the president holds some sway over the capital's police force and National Guard, a comprehensive federal takeover would almost certainly face legal challenges and likely be blocked in court.

The U.S. Constitution, ratified in 1787, established a federal capital district to serve as the permanent seat of government.

It explicitly grants Congress complete legislative authority over the district.

However, Congress has historically delegated a degree of day-to-day municipal governance to other bodies.

open image in gallery National Guard troops and Capitol Police officers stand guard in Washington DC in 2021 ( AP )

How is DC governed?

A federal law passed by Congress in 1973, known as the Home Rule Act, allowed city residents to elect a mayor and council, who have some autonomy to pass their own laws.

Congress still has budgetary oversight over D.C., however, and can overturn local legislation. Congress did that most recently in 2023, voting to overturn changes to Washington's laws that lowered penalties for some crimes.

Who controls DC law enforcement?

The Democratic mayor of Washington, Muriel Bowser, has authority over the city's Metropolitan Police Department.

However, the Home Rule Act allows the president to take control of the MPD for federal purposes during emergencies if “special conditions of an emergency nature exist.”

A presidential takeover is limited to 30 days, unless Congress votes to extend it through a joint resolution.

open image in gallery Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser, right, with Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith ( AP )

Trump invoked this part of the Home Rule Act on Monday, saying in an executive order that there is a "crime emergency" in the city that necessitates federal management of the police department.

Bowser has pushed back on Trump's claims of unchecked violence, saying the city is "not experiencing a crime spike" and highlighting that violent crime hit its lowest level in more than three decades last year.

Violent crime, including murders, spiked in 2023, turning Washington into one of the nation's deadliest cities, according to city police data.

However, violent crime dropped 35 per cent in 2024, according to federal data, and it has fallen an additional 26 per cent in the first seven months of 2025.

Trump also has broad control over the D.C. National Guard’s 2,700 soldiers and airmen. They report directly to the president, unlike counterparts in other states and territories.

Trump said on Monday he was deploying 800 National Guard troops to Washington.

Can Trump ‘federalize’ DC?

It is highly unlikely.

To exert full federal control of D.C., Trump would need Congress to repeal the Home Rule Act.

Such a repeal would require 60 votes in the U.S. Senate, where Trump's Republican Party has a 53-47 advantage. Democrats have been supportive of home rule for DC and are not expected to cross party lines to endorse Trump's vision.

But there are ways Trump can exert more influence over the district without fully taking it over.

Trump in recent months has directed federal law enforcement agencies such as the FBI to increase the police presence in Washington.

Trump has broad authority to reallocate FBI personnel, and in recent months, FBI agents around the country have been given temporary assignments to help with immigration enforcement.

open image in gallery Protesters gather at Dupont Circle after Trump announced he was deploying the National Guard to Washington DC ( Getty Images )

Trump also signed an executive order in March to make D.C. "safe and beautiful," establishing a task force to increase police presence in public areas, maximize immigration enforcement, and expedite concealed carry licenses.

Can Trump evict DC’s homeless population?

Trump has said homeless people must move out of Washington, without offering specifics of a plan to accomplish this.

"I’m going to make our Capital safer and more beautiful than it ever was before," Trump said on Truth Social.

"The Homeless have to move out, IMMEDIATELY. We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital."

The federal government owns much of Washington’s parkland, so the Trump administration has legal authority to clear homeless encampments in those areas, like President Joe Biden did while in office.

But the federal government cannot force people to move out of the city because they lack shelter, legal experts said.