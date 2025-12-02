Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump said the U.S. would start “doing those strikes on land” when speaking about U.S. military operations against alleged drug-carrying boats from Venezuela.

"We're doing these [sea] strikes and we're going to start doing those strikes on land, too, you know, the land is much easier, much easier,” Trump said Tuesday.

His comments come as the Pentagon faces scrutiny over a strike against an alleged drug boat in September.

During Trump’s Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the U.S. has “only just begun striking Narco boats,” amidst growing questions about his role in authorizing the September strike Caribbean Sea.

Following an initial strike against the ship, two survivors were spotted, The Washington Post reported. A Joint Special Operations commander overseeing the attack then ordered a second strike to comply with Hegseth’s earlier instructions to “kill everybody,” according to the report.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said the U.S. would start carrying out “strikes on land” when speaking about the U.S. military operations against alleged drug-carrying boats ( Getty Images )

A Pentagon spokesperson called the narrative “completely false.”

However, on Monday, the White House said that a Navy admiral acted “within his authority and the law” when he ordered the second strike. Lawmakers have announced congressional reviews of the U.S. military strikes against vessels suspected of smuggling drugs.

The commander who was authorized by Hegseth to order the second lethal strike, Navy Vice Adm. Frank “Mitch” Bradley, is expected to provide a classified briefing Thursday to lawmakers overseeing the military.

Hegseth said Tuesday that officials “have the back of our commanders who are making decisions in difficult situations.”

The actions described in the Post’s report could amount to “war crimes,” some Democratic lawmakers and former military officials have alleged.

With reporting by the Associated Press.

This is a breaking news story...