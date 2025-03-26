Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has responded to a new report from The Atlantic revealing the messages sent in a Signal group chat used to discuss the administration’s plans to strike Yemen.

The Atlantic’s editor-in-chief Jeffery Goldberg, who was inadvertently added to the Signal chat group discussing sensitive military operations, published the messages on Wednesday after the White House and senior U.S. officials repeatedly claimed the chat did not contain classified information.

“There weren’t details, and there was nothing in there that compromised,” Trump said. “And it had no impact on the attack, which was very successful.”

“A thing like that, maybe Goldberg found a way,” Trump added. “Maybe there’s a staffer, maybe there’s a very innocent staffer, but we’ll get, I think we’ll get to the bottom of it very quickly, and it’s really not a big deal.”

The messages from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, sent on the day of the attack, March 15, contain a detailed timeline of when U.S. forces would strike Houthi targets in Yemen. “Target Terrorist is @ his Known Location so SHOULD BE ON TIME,” one of the messages Hegseth wrote that day said.

After the messages were published, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt issued another denial. “The Atlantic has conceded: these were NOT ‘war plans,’” Leavitt said in a post on X. “This entire story was another hoax written by a Trump-hater who is well-known for his sensationalist spin.”

Hegseth shared the plan approximately two hours before the bombs dropped in Yemen, The Atlantic reported. Some 53 people, including children, were killed in the attacks.

More to come...