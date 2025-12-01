Trump defends Hegseth as secretary faces questions over Venezuela boat strike ‘war crime’: Live
The House and the Senate have opened inquiries into the reported ‘double tap strike’ on the alleged drug vessel in the Caribbean
President Donald Trump has defended Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over reports that he ordered a second military strike on an alleged Venezuelan drug boat in September after the first attack failed to kill everyone on board.
The House and the Senate have opened inquiries into the reported Sept. 2 “double tap strike” by U.S. Navy SEALs on the vessel in the Caribbean, which Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly said “seemed” to be a war crime.
“Going after survivors in the water; that is clearly not lawful,” Kelly said Sunday on CNN. “If what has been reported is accurate, I’ve got serious concerns.”
Sen. Tim Kaine, a Democrat from Virginia, added: “This rises to the level of a war crime if it’s true.”
Hegseth reportedly gave a verbal order to “kill everybody” on board the supposed narco terrorist vessel as the Trump administration launched the first of more than a dozen attacks on boats that have killed more than 80 people over the last three months.
But Trump backed Hegseth when quizzed by reporters Sunday. “He said he did not say that, and I believe him 100 percent,” Trump said.
“I wouldn't have wanted that - not a second strike,” the president added.
Hegseth said the strikes were “lawful under both U.S. and international law.”
Republican congressman backs Hegseth, floats possibility of a 'rat'
Representative Carlos Giménez of Florida said Monday morning that he doesn’t believe reports claiming Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered officials to conduct a second strike on a boat to kill all members aboard.
“I smell a rat here,” Giménez told CNBC. “I’m pretty sure the Secretary of Defense had nothing to do with that and it’s just a way of distracting from what really happened in D.C. last week when you had the murder of one National Guardsman and the wounding of another by an Afghan refugee.”
Giménez, who sits on the Armed Services Committee, said the timing of the recent report was “strange” given Democrats recently released a video encouraging service members to ignore orders that defy the Constitution.
“I’m with the president on this. I don’t believe the reports,” Giménez said.
Breaking: Appeals court disqualifies Alina Habba as top prosecutor in New Jersey
A federal appeals court has affirmed a court ruling to disqualify Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Alina Habba from serving as the top prosecutor in New Jersey, landing yet another major blow to the president’s loyalists overseeing critical law enforcement roles across the country.
Habba, whose appointment sparked a legal showdown between the Trump administration and the state’s federal judges, is “unlawfully serving” as U.S. Attorney for New Jersey, the panel affirmed Monday.
Read more:
Appeals court disqualifies Alina Habba as top prosecutor in New Jersey
Democratic Senator says Pete Hegseth should be fired
Democratic Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts has said that Pete Hegseth should be fired and accused him of being “a war criminal” in a post on X.
Trump ‘issues Maduro with ultimatum’ after threatening strikes
President Donald Trump gave Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro a startling ultimatum to flee his country during their long-awaited phone call, according to a report, as tensions between the pair threatened to spill into all-out conflict.
The president was unusually coy about the call over the weekend, doing little to ease concerns about the possibility of war amid a massive buildup of American warships and troops in the Caribbean.
“I don’t want to comment on it. The answer is yes,” the president said Sunday, when asked if he had spoken to Maduro. “I wouldn’t say it went well or badly. It was a phone call.”
The U.S. has sent some 15,000 troops and more than a dozen warships to the region over the last few months as part of what Trump has framed as a war against drug cartels. Maduro has accused Washington of trying to force regime change.
That threat has become more palpable over the last few days, as Trump warned that land operations could be coming “very soon”, and that pilots should avoid Venezuelan airspace.
James C. Reynolds reports.
Will Trump really attack Venezuela? US ‘issues Maduro with ultimatum to leave’
Americans say Trump needs to show evidence of 'drug-carrying' boats
The majority of Americans do not believe President Donald Trump has done enough to explain any possible U.S. military action against Venezuela, according to a CBS/YouGov poll.
According to the poll, 76 percent of respondents said they felt the president had not adequately justified the U.S.'s aggression toward the South American nation, which has thus far taken the form of rhetoric and strikes against alleged “drug boats.”
Graig Graziosi reports.
Majority of Americans want Trump to justify Venezuela ‘drug boat’ strikes
GOP senators join Democrats in investigating Pete Hegseth ‘kill everybody’ allegations
Senators from both sides of the political aisle will join forces to investigate allegations that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered there to be no survivors in U.S. airstrikes on alleged drug-running boats.
GOP Senator Roger Wicker, Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Democratic Senator Jack Reed announced the decision in a joint statement Saturday.
"The Committee is aware of recent news reports and the Department of Defense’s initial response — regarding alleged follow-on strikes on suspected narcotics vessels in the SOUTHCOM area of responsibility,” the statement read.
Mike Bedigan reports.
Senators to investigate Pete Hegseth ‘kill everybody’ allegations
Timeline and death toll of Trump’s alleged drug boat strikes
Trump administration has made clear it wants to oust Maduro
For months, the U.S. government has been building up a military presence in the region to curb what Trump administration officials call “narco-terrorists” and has also made it clear it wants to oust Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.
Maduro has been in power since 2013, following the death of Hugo Chavez. The U.S. is among more than 50 countries that have refused to recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s head of state, claiming he lost the 2024 presidential election.
The State Department has offered rewards for information leading to the arrest or conviction of the Venezuelan president since 2020; the Trump administration raised the reward to $50 million this year.
The U.S. is engaged in an “armed conflict” with drug cartels, which Trump alleges are fueled by Maduro’s government. Last month, the State Department designated Cartel de los Soles as a “Foreign Terrorist Organization,” claiming it's headed by Maduro and other high-ranking members of his “illegitimate” regime.
Days before the State Department designated Maduro to be the leader of a foreign terrorist organization, Trump and Maduro spoke on the phone, suggesting they meet, the New York Times reported Friday.
Still, Trump has ramped up threats of military action against the country.
“In recent weeks, you’ve been working to deter Venezuelan drug traffickers, of which there are many,” Trump said on his Thanksgiving call to U.S. troops. “Of course, there aren’t too many coming in by sea anymore.”
“You probably noticed that people aren’t wanting to be delivering by sea, and we’ll be starting to stop them by land also. The land is easier, but that’s going to start very soon. We warn them: Stop sending poison to our country,” he added.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments