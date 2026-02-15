Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

E. Jean Carroll, the writer who won an $83.3 million defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump after he denied sexually abusing her, said she received a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraising email from a political action committee associated with the president that asks “do you still love me?”

The email, from “secret admirer Donald J. Trump,” begs people to read the “love letter” from the president and prove their devotion with a monetary donation.

“Roses are red, violets are blue. Do you still love Trump, as I love you?” the email from the PAC Never Surrender Inc. says.

“Before you read my letter – do you still love me and our great movement?” It adds, with a photo of Trump putting a Valentine's Day card in a mailbox. “I love you, and I was pretty sure you loved me back! Is everything ok?”

Carroll wrote on X: “Yes. This is a real email. No .I did not sign up on this mailing list. Yes. We are living in a crazy world.”

Carroll said she had not signed up for the Never Surrender Inc PAC’s fundraising emails ( AFP via Getty Images )

It is unclear why Carroll received the email if she never signed up for Trump’s campaign fundraising emails. Never Surrender Inc. is the president’s leadership PAC, which was converted from his 2024 presidential campaign after he won the election.

The Independent has asked Never Surrender Inc. for comment.

Carroll sued the president for defamation in 2019, during the first Trump administration, after the president denied her claim that he raped her in the 1990s. After a jury found Trump liable for sexual abuse, a separate jury awarded her millions for the repeated defamatory statements Trump made about her.

Carroll did not say whether or not she had received other Valentine’s Day-themed fundraising emails from Never Surrender Inc. The PAC has sent several over the month, similarly themed around a “love letter” which takes people to a donation website when opened.

In the past, Trump has relied on the money small donors give to PACs affiliated with him to pay his legal bills when he was embroiled in state and federal civil and criminal cases.

That includes fees for Alina Habba, who defended Trump in his federal civil defamation case with Carroll. Federal Election Commission records showed that the Make America Great Again Inc. super PAC and Save America PAC paid Habba’s firm roughly $4 million.

Never Surrender Inc. has sent hundreds of similar emails, purporting to be directly from Trump, asking supporters to show their love by taking a “poll” or leaving a personalized note that requires a monetary donation to be submitted.

Early on in February, Never Surrender Inc. sent an email saying, “I placed a special LOVE LETTER in the mailbox.”

“I love you, and I was pretty sure you loved me! But a few days ago, I sent a special LOVE LETTER for you and I haven’t heard back,” the email from February 4 reads.

Another one, from Valentine’s Day, reads “Do you need a hug?”

“Before Valentine’s Day is over, can you leave me a quick personal note? I’m dying to read it,” the email reads. It takes users to a similar donation website with a box available for people to leave a personalized note.