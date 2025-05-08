Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump is set to announce cuts to tariffs with the United Kingdom, his first major trade deal since he announced his “liberation day” across-the-board tariffs.

The president announced he had reached a deal with the UK on Truth Social, just hours after teasing that a trade agreement would be made soon.

“The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come,” he wrote.

“Because of our long time history and allegiance together, it is a great honor to have the United Kingdom as our FIRST announcement. Many other deals, which are in serious stages of negotiation, to follow!” He added.

President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer met in February, just before the president unveiled sweeping tariffs ( Getty Images )

The administration has previously said that the UK would need to allow chlorine-washed chicken into the country to avoid tariffs, calling it one of a range of “non-tariff barriers” that limit U.S. trade. The United States also wants to allow hormone-fed beef.

Trump has long complained about countries “ripping off” the United States with large trade deficits. But unlike countries like China, the United States has an almost negligible trade deficit with the UK

News of the deal relieved pressure on the U.S. stock market with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite opening higher on Thursday morning.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has stepped up his charm offensive with the president ever since Trump returned to the Oval Office in January. In February, the Prime Minister visited the White House and presented Trump with a formal invitation from King Charles for a state visit.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…