Trump announces 25 percent tariffs on all vehicle imports

Vehicle tariffs were once set to be part of April 2 ‘liberation day’

John Bowden
in Washington, D.C.
Wednesday 26 March 2025 17:53 EDT
Donald Trump signs executive order announcing new 25% tariffs on auto imports

President Donald Trump announced his latest round of tariffs on Wednesday, telling reporters at a press conference that the US would levy duties of 25 percent on all imports of fully-assembled vehicles.

The carve out for imports of auto parts is meant to be a lifeline for the US auto industry. Wednesday’s announcement of duties on assembled vehicles was originally set to be part of the president’s planned April 2 “liberation day” tariff announcement, accompanied by similar tariffs on parts.

"What we're gonna be doing is a 25 percent tariffs on all cars that are not made in the United States,” declared the president in the Oval Office. “This will continue to spur growth.”

This is a breaking news report. More to follow...

