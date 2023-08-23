Donald Trump chose to skip the first Republican presidential debate and instead speak with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson, in an interview packed with conspiratorial themes about a civil war in the US, Jeffrey Epstein, a plot by Senate Republicans against Mr Trump, and even a potential assassination attempt, according to a preview of the conversation shared online.

“There’s a level of passion that I’ve never seen. There’s a level of hatred that I’ve never seen,” Mr Trump tells Mr Carlson in the special, which was taped at the former president’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. “And that’s probably a bad combination.”

In the preview, Mr Trump brags, “We’ll get bigger ratings using this crazy forum that you’re using than probably the debate.”

The teaser also suggests Mr Trump will share his thoughts on former ally and vice president Mike Pence, conspiracies surrounding the suicide of sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and an alleged scheme in which Mr Trump claims Senator Mitch McConnell is encouraging Republicans to impeach Donald Trump, a process which isn’t even possible given that he’s no longer president.

