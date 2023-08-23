✕ Close Donald Trump indictment - latest news

The first mugshots of Donald Trump’s codefendants in the Georgia election interference case have been released.

Scott Hall and John Eastman were the first to turn themselves in on Tuesday, surrendering for arrest at Fulton County Jail before being released on bond.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, two more codefendants Cathy Latham and David Shafer were also booked into the jail.

Mr Trump has announced that he plans to surrender on Thursday – hours after skipping the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, a key witness has flipped his testimony and implicated the former president and his associates on the charges.

Yuscil Taveras, the former director of IT at Mar-a-Lago, accused Mr Trump and his employees Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliviera of being involved in a scheme to delete security footage relating to the handling of classified documents, according to a new filing from the special counsel’s office.

This move came “immediately” after Mr Taveras switched attorneys from a lawyer paid for by a Trump PAC group to a public defender.