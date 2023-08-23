Trump news – live: First mugshots of Georgia codefendants released as aide flips in classified docs case
The first mugshots of Donald Trump’s codefendants in the Georgia election interference case have been released.
Scott Hall and John Eastman were the first to turn themselves in on Tuesday, surrendering for arrest at Fulton County Jail before being released on bond.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, two more codefendants Cathy Latham and David Shafer were also booked into the jail.
Mr Trump has announced that he plans to surrender on Thursday – hours after skipping the first Republican presidential debate on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, a key witness has flipped his testimony and implicated the former president and his associates on the charges.
Yuscil Taveras, the former director of IT at Mar-a-Lago, accused Mr Trump and his employees Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliviera of being involved in a scheme to delete security footage relating to the handling of classified documents, according to a new filing from the special counsel’s office.
This move came “immediately” after Mr Taveras switched attorneys from a lawyer paid for by a Trump PAC group to a public defender.
Georgia codefendant turns on Trump and claims he was only following ex-president's orders
The first codefendant in Donald Trump’s Georgia criminal case has shown signs of turning on him, claiming that he was only following the former president’s orders when he took part in the election interference plot.
David Shafer, the former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party and a longtime member of the Georgia state Senate, claimed in a court filing on Monday that he merely “acted at the direction of the incumbent President and other federal officials”.
“Attorneys for the President and Mr. Shafer specifically instructed Mr. Shafer, verbally and in writing, that the Republican electors’ meeting and casting their ballots on December 14, 2020 was consistent with counsels’ advice and was necessary to preserve the presidential election contest,” the filing states.
Mr Shafer is also seeking to have the criminal case moved to federal court.
His filing suggests that he – and potentially others – could turn on the former president in the case.
Mr Shafer is one of 19 defendants charged with running a criminal enterprise to keep Mr Trump in power at all costs.
He is charged with eight counts over his part in the scheme where he allegedly played a pivotal role in the fake electors plot in the state.
According to the indictment, Mr Shafer convened 16 fake electors in the Georgia state capitol on 14 December 2020 to sign a certificate falsely declaring Mr Trump as the winner of the state.
Key takeaways Trump's Georgia indictment: Mob boss law, 30 mystery co-conspirators and an unmasked plot
A look at the candidates participants debating Wednesday night
Ron DeSantis: The Florida governor has long been seen as Donald Trump’s top rival, finishing a distant second to him in polls in early-voting states and in national polls as well, and raising an impressive amount of money.
But Mr DeSantis’ campaign has struggled in recent weeks to live up to high expectations. He let go of more than one-third of his staff as federal filings showed his campaign was burning through cash at an unsustainable rate.
Tim Scott: The South Carolina senator has been looking for a breakout moment. The first debate could be his chance.
A prolific fundraiser, Mr Scott entered the summer with $21m cash on hand.In one debate-approved poll in Iowa, he joined Mr Trump and Mr DeSantis in reaching double digits. The senator has focused much of his campaign resources on the leadoff GOP voting state, which has a large number of white evangelical voters.
Nikki Haley: She has blitzed early-voting states with campaign events, walking crowds through her successes ousting a longtime South Carolina lawmaker, then becoming the state’s first female and first minority governor.
Also serving as Mr Trump’s UN ambassador for about two years, she frequently cites her international experience, focusing on the threat China poses to the United States.
Vivek Ramaswamy: The biotech entrepreneur and author of “Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam” is an audience favorite at multi-candidate events and has polled well despite not being nationally known when he entered the race.
Mr Ramaswamy’s campaign says he met the donor threshold earlier this year, but this summer he rolled out “Vivek’s Kitchen Cabinet” to boost his donor numbers even more by letting fundraisers keep 10 per cent of what they bring in for his campaign.
Chris Christie: The former New Jersey governor opened his campaign by portraying himself as the only candidate ready to take on Trump. Christie called on the former president to “show up at the debates and defend his record,” calling him “a coward” if he doesn’t.
Last month, Christie — who kicked off his campaign in June — told CNN that he surpassed “40,000 unique donors in just 35 days.” He also has met the polling requirements.
Doug Burgum: A wealthy former software entrepreneur now in his second term as North Dakota’s governor, he has been using his fortune to boost his campaign.
He announced a program last month to give away $20 gift cards — “Biden Relief Cards,” hitting president Joe Biden’s handling of the economy — to as many as 50,000 people in exchange for $1 donations. Critics have questioned whether the offer violates campaign finance law.
Mike Pence: Donald Trump’s vice president had met the polling threshold but struggled to amass a sufficient number of donors, raising the possibility he might not qualify for the first debate.
But on 8 August, his campaign announced that it had crossed the 40,000 donor threshold, and also that he had become the first candidate to formally submit his donor count to the RNC for verification.
Asa Hutchinson: The former two-term Arkansas governor was the final candidate to meet the RNC’s qualifications. Satisfying the polling requirements but slowly working on passing the donor threshold, Hutchinson said Sunday on CNN that he had finally surpassed 40,000 unique donors.
Mr Hutchinson is running in the mold of an old-school Republican and has differentiated himself from many of his GOP rivals in his willingness to criticize Mr Trump. He posted pleas on Twitter for $1 donations to help secure his slot.
John Eastman self-surrenders in Fulton County
Donald Trump’s former attorney John Eastman, a key architect of the scheme to change the results of the 2020 election, surrendered on criminal charges in Georgia on Tuesday.
The ex-Trump campaign legal mind was the second co-defendant of 19 known to have surrendered this week following the unsealing of a sprawling indictment last week charging Mr Trump, Mr Eastman and others with numerous felonies related to the election-tampering effort, including a violation of the state’s RICO law.
What’s next for Donald Trump after his Georgia indictment
Donald Trump will face yet another arraignment, this time in Fulton County, Georgia, after he was indicted on 13 charges related to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.
On 14 August evening, Mr Trump was charged with violating the RICO Act as well as other charges alleging conspiracy, making false statements and filing false documents related to his combined efforts with 18 other named defendants in changing election results.
The charges stem from an investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis into Mr Trump and his allies’ actions in the state in the days and weeks after the 2020 election.
These actions included an infamous phone call that Mr Trump made to Brad Raffensperger, Georgia’s Republican secretary of state, in which Mr Trump asked him to “find” 11,780 votes. It also detailed a plot to install fake state electors.
Now, Mr Trump will have to add another series of court hearings for this case, including his official arraignment, to his already packed schedule.
Here’s what we know about what’s next for Mr Trump in the Georgia indictment.
Two more Trump codefendants surrender to authorities in Georgia
Two more codefendants in Donald Trump’s election interference case in Georgia have now surrendered to authorities.
Online jail records reveal that Cathy Latham and David Shafer were booked into Fulton County Jail in the early hours of Wednesday morning.
As of 5am ET, records show that they had both been released from the jail.
Now, a total of four codefendants have turned themselves into authorities.
Scott Hall, a former bail bondsman in Atlanta, was the first co-defendant to surrender on Tuesday. Attorney John Eastman then also surrendered the same day.
How are candidates for debate shortlisted?
Donald Trump won’t be on the Republican debate stage on Wednesday. But the former president is driving the conversation on and off the debate stage anyway.
Trump supporters including representative Marjorie Taylor Greene will be in Milwaukee. There are questions about how many of his campaign surrogates will be allowed into Fox News’ spin room. The network has restricted their access unless they are the guests of another media organization.
Eight other candidates met the donor and polling qualifications to be on stage, according to the Republican National Committee. For those who didn’t, missing the debate could be a decisive moment in their campaigns.
Conservative radio host Larry Elder has said he plans to sue the RNC over being left out, despite what he says is proof that he qualified for the debate. It also wasn’t immediately clear what Miami Mayor Francis Suarez — who didn’t make the cut — would do, following his Iowa State Fair comments that he might drop out of the race if that happened.
To qualify for the 23 August debate, candidates needed to satisfy polling and donor requirements set by the RNC: at least one per cent in three national polls or a mix of national and early-state polls deemed acceptable by the committee, between 1 July and 21 August , and a minimum of 40,000 donors, with 200 in 20 or more states.
Candidates also needed to commit at least 48 hours before the Wednesday evening debate, according to RNC criteria, which also required participants to sign a pledge promising to support the party’s eventual nominee.
Trump teases ‘very busy’ night during GOP debate
Donald Trump has teased that he will be having a “very busy” night on Wednesday during the first Republican debate.
“I WILL BE VERY BUSY TOMORROW NIGHT - ENJOY!!!” he posted on Truth Social on Tuesday night.
Eight GOP presidential hopefuls will take to the stage in Wisconsin for the debate at 9pm ET.
Mr Trump is skipping the event – but is instead holding a rival, though pre-recorded, interview with Tucker Carlson at the time.
First mugshots of Trump codefendants released
The first mugshots of Donald Trump’s codefendants in the Georgia election interference case have been released.
Scott Hall and John Eastman were the first to surrender to authorities in Fulton County on Tuesday.
Will Trump go to prison?
America wants to know...
