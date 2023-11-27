Donald Trump will testify again at his New York fraud trial

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Donald Trump will return to the witness stand next month in his civil fraud trial in New York as the final witness for the defence in a case that threatens his brand-building real estate empire.

His son Eric Trump will also testify a second time as their attorneys begin to close their case.

Donald Trump Jr testified as the first witness for the defence earlier this month.

Eric Trump is scheduled to testify on 6 December, and his father is scheduled to appear on the witness stand on 11 December, according to lead attorney Christopher Kise.

On 6 November, the leading candidate for the 2024 Republican nomination for president was among the closing witnesses for lawyers from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is suing Mr Trump, his two adult sons, their chief associates and the Trump Organization for defrauding banks and investors with grossly inflated statements of his financial condition.

Mr Trump’s oldest daughter Ivanka Trump, who successfully removed herself as a defendant from the lawsuit, was the last witness introduced by lawyers for Ms James’s office.

Judge Arthur Engoron already has found the defendants liable for fraud. The trial, now in its ninth week, could result in tens of millions of dollars in fines against them, and largely prohibit the Trumps from doing business in the state.

In his meandering testimony, Mr Trump lashed out at the attorney general, the judge overseeing the case, the trial itself and the lawyers who questioned him as he dodged responsibility for the allegedly fraudulent valuations of his net worth and assets.

Neither Mr Trump or Eric Trump were cross-examined by their attorneys during their previous testimony.

This is a developing story