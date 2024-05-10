Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Warning: This livestream has not been independently fact-checked and may contain misinformation.

Watch live from New York as Donald Trump’s hush money trial continues on Friday 10 May.

Mr Trump is set to return to court after porn star Stormy Daniels’ lurid testimony about her alleged sexual encounter with him, as prosecutors prepare to call their final witnesses in the first-ever criminal trial of a sitting or former US president.

In seven hours of testimony this week over two days in New York state criminal court in Manhattan, Ms Daniels spared few details.

She told jurors she had sex with Mr Trump in a Lake Tahoe hotel suite in 2006 while he was married to his wife Melania, testifying about gold tweezers she saw in his toiletry bag and stating that he did not wear a condom.

Mr Trump, 77, has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to cover up his former lawyer Michael Cohen’s $130,000 payment to Ms Daniels, 45, for her silence ahead of the 2016 US presidential election.

He denies having sex with Ms Daniels and has called the case a politically motivated effort to interfere with his campaign to win back the White House.

Friday’s proceedings are expected to kick off with more cross-examination of Madeline Westerhout, the former White House aide who testified on Thursday about checks Mr Trump signed in the Oval Office and a meeting he scheduled with Mr Cohen early in his 2017-2021 presidency.