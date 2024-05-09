Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1715261441

Trump trial live: Stormy Daniels to return to witness stand for cross-examination on hush money testimony

Adult film actress back in court on Thursday after delivering evidence highly embarrassing to the former president on Tuesday about the sexual encounter she alleges they had in 2006

Oliver O'Connell,Joe Sommerlad,Alex Woodward
Thursday 09 May 2024 14:30
Comments
Close
Trump describes Stormy Daniels testimony as ‘revealing day’ in court

Donald Trump’s New York hush money trial will resume at Manhattan Criminal Court on Thursday following Wednesday’s recess, with the porn star Stormy Daniels expected to return to the witness stand to face more cross-examination from the defendant’s lawyers.

Ms Daniels appeared on Tuesday to regale jurors with her account of how she met Mr Trump, the infamous sexual encounter she says they had in July 2006 and the events leading up to the 2016 presidential election.

After lunch on Tuesday, the defence moved for a mistrial citing Ms Daniels’ “prejudicial” evidence, which was denied by Judge Juan Merchan.

As cross-examination began, the witness was confronted about whether she “hates” Mr Trump and wants to see him in jail – to which she replied she wants to see him held accountable for his actions.

Elsewhere, Mr Trump spent his day off from court hosting an event at Mar-a-Lago for people who bought his superhero NFTs, rather than hitting the campaign trail, and attacked Joe Biden on Truth Social over escalating events in the Middle East, once again insisting the war in Gaza would never have happened if he had remained president.

Alex Woodward is covering Mr Trump’s trial in Manhattan and will be providing regular updates on proceedings.

1715261441

Barron Trump to step onto political stage as Florida delegate for Republican convention

Here’s more on the youngest Trump’s first baby steps into politics from James Liddell.

Barron Trump to step onto political stage as delegate for Republican convention

The 18-year-old will serve as one of Florida’s 41 at-large delegates to the Republican National Convention

Joe Sommerlad9 May 2024 14:30
1715261306

Trump seated in court

Donald Trump is seated in court beside Todd Blanche.

Susan Necheles and Emil Bove are seated beside them.

Per the pool:

Trump entered hallway at 9:18 and walked up with Todd Blanche. Spoke for 5 minutes.

Rick Scott (not Tim) hung back and didn’t come close to poolers nor talk to us

Trump began by criticizing Biden’s decision on arms to Israel. Said: “If any Jewish person voted for Joe Biden they should be ashamed of themselves”

Said his lawyers just filed a “major motion” in appellate division over gag order.

Talked about unfairness of trial, Merchan.

“We have Rick Scott here, we have other politicians here.” Unclear who other politicians are.

Said “there’s a danger from the right”, not the left

Praised statement from Ted Cruz criticizing the case.

‘I think you’ll see some very interesting things today ” and praised his lawyers.

Oliver O'Connell9 May 2024 14:28
1715261134

Watch: Trump says any Jewish person voting for Biden ‘should be ashamed'

Oliver O'Connell9 May 2024 14:25
1715261100

Prosecution arrives in court

The prosecution has arrived in the courtroom. Assistant DA Susan Hoffinger is searching through documents on the table, with Rebecca Mangold to her right.

Joshua Steinglass, Matthew Colangelo, and Christopher Conroy are also present.

Oliver O'Connell9 May 2024 14:25
1715260727

In pictures: Trump departs Trump Tower, Stormy arrives at court

Former US president and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower to attend his trial for allegedly covering up hush money payments linked to extramarital affairs on 9 May 2024 (AFP via Getty Images)
Stormy Daniels (C), arrives to New York State Supreme Court to continue her testimony in the ongoing criminal trial of former US President Donald Trump on 9 May 2024 (EPA)
Oliver O'Connell9 May 2024 14:18
1715259950

Trump lashes out at Paul Ryan in 2.20am Truth Social post

Presumably, he’ll be catching up on sleep in court today...

James Liddell reports:

Donald Trump has branded Paul Ryan, as the “most incompetent” speaker of the House of Representatives in US history after Mr Ryan said that Trump won’t get his vote in this year’s presidential election.

Mr Ryan, 54, doubled-down on his belief that Trump is the wrong choice of canditate for the Republicans, stating he has no interest in giving him another shot in the White House, as Trump gets set for a rematch against his successor, Joe Biden.

His rationale, it appears, is simple: Trump lacks the temperament required to lead the US for a second term.

Read on...

Trump hits out at Paul Ryan for saying he won’t vote for ex-president

Donald Trump branded Paul Ryan as the ‘weakest’ speaker of the US House of Representatives in its history

Oliver O'Connell9 May 2024 14:05
1715259617

Voices: 'Stormy Daniels, Trump and the lurid details that will haunt me forever'

Say what you like about the American justice system (and Trump does), but it undeniably gets to the bottom of things, winces Sean O’Grady.

Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump, and the lurid details that will haunt me forever

Say what you like about American justice (and Trump does), it undeniably gets to the bottom of things, winces Sean O’Grady

Joe Sommerlad9 May 2024 14:00
1715258700

Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump as he revels in juicy details of Daniels' testimony

On Tuesday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host showed his excitement that his show was yet again mentioned during court proceedings that day, notably when Daniels was asked to recount her 2018 interview with Kimmel, where he questioned if her signature was legitimate on a letter signed by her stating that she had not had an affair with Trump.

“Somehow, I’ve become the Kato Kaelin of this trial,” Kimmel said, making reference to referring to one of the key witnesses in OJ Simpson’s “trial of the century” in the 1990s.

Amelia Neath has the story.

Jimmy Kimmel roasts Trump as he revels in details from Stormy Daniels’ testimony

‘Yes, we do need to know the details. Some of us are trying to host a show here!’ Kimmel says

Joe Sommerlad9 May 2024 13:45
1715257817

New York hush money trial: How Stormy Daniels became one of the most powerful people in politics

For more on the artist formerly known as Stephanie Clifford, here’s a profile from Io Dodds.

How Stormy Daniels became one of the most powerful people in politics

Stormy Daniels was dancing her way through a ‘Make America Horny Again’ tour when news emerged that she had received hush money payments from Donald Trump. As those payments sit at the centre of Trump’s trial, Io Dodds explains how Daniels landed in the middle of a political firestorm

Joe Sommerlad9 May 2024 13:30
1715256917

New York hush money trial: Judge calls Trump out for 'cursing' during Stormy Daniels testimony

As we look forward to more from Stormy today, here’s a reminder of Judge Merchan ticking off the defendant over his flustered reaction to her words on Tuesday.

Amelia Neath has it.

Judge calls Trump out for ‘cursing audibly’ during Stormy Daniels testimony

Judge says former president was shaking his head while Daniels was on the stand

Joe Sommerlad9 May 2024 13:15

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in