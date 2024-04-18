Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two of the jurors who were initially selected to hear Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York were suddenly dismissed on Thursday after issues arose.

As court proceedings resumed, juror number two raised concerns that personal details disclosed in her jury questionnaire could be used to identify her and that these concerns might impact her ability to be impartial. Meanwhile, juror number four showed up late to jury selection and raised similar concerns to juror number two.

Both were dismissed by Judge Juan Merchan.

Juror number two, an oncology nurse from New York who was sworn in during jury selection on Tuesday, told Judge Juan Merchan on Thursday morning that her friends, family and colleagues had since sent her news articles that included details about her life – leading them to question if she was one of the jurors in the trial

“I don’t believe at this point I can be fair and unbiased,” she told Judge Merchan.

Several questions on the jury questionnaire ask prospective panellists about their jobs including naming their current and former employer. Additionally, some news outlets reported on the physical appearance of jurors or details about their accents.

As soon as the juror left the courtroom, Judge Merchan asked the media to cease reporting specific details about jurors that could allow them to be identified by their peers. This included redacting answers from the questions asking specifics about their employment.

Judge Merchan told the media that “it kind of defeats the purpose” of having an anonymous jury when they report specific details about people.

Former US president Donald Trump sits at the defence table at his criminal trial on charges of falsifying business records in New York ( via REUTERS )

Juror number four, who previously told the court he thought Mr Trump was “fascinating”, failed to show up to jury selection before its start time at 9:30am. Prosecutors also raised concerns that he may have lied about prior criminal history on his jury selection form.

Ultimately, when juror number four arrived at court hours later, he had a private conversation with Judge Merchan leading to his dismissal.

Now, five jurors remain seated on the panel of 12 jurors and six alternates who will have the power to decide the former president’s fate.

Mr Trump is accused of falsifying 34 business records to cover up alleged hush money payments that were made to an adult film star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

That cover-up was allegedly part of a catch-and-kill scheme that Mr Trump engaged in to influence the outcome of the election.

Mr Trump has denied all wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Jury selection will continue on Thursday until 18 New Yorkers have been selected.

Around 500 residents of Manhattan could receive notices to appear for jury duty to potentially serve on the panel. Each day, a group of 96 potential jurors enters the courtroom to be questioned.

First, they are asked if they can be fair and impartial in the case or if they have obligations or medical needs that would prevent them from serving on the trial which could last up to two months. Those who say they cannot be impartial or cannot serve are dismissed.

From there, jurors are randomly selected to answer questions from the survey that ask about their relationship status, where they live, news diets and more.

Judge Merchan has indicated that opening arguments in the trial could begin as early as Monday.