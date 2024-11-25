Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order that would remove transgender service members from the military as soon as his first day in office.

The president-elect is reportedly preparing to issue an order following his inauguration on January 20 that would effectively ban trans people serving in the military — and then medically discharge the thousands of currently serving trans service members in the armed forces.

In his first term in office, Trump declared that the US would no longer “accept or allow” trans people in the military, citing “tremendous medical costs and disruption,” he wrote in 2017. The ban took effect in 2019.

President Joe Biden reversed that policy, which was the subject of several lawsuits. Now, Trump is expected to immediately rescind Biden’s order and go further by ejecting currently-serving trans troops, according to The Times, citing sources familiar with the president-elect’s plans.

The executive action is among a stack of orders the president-elect is planning to issue as soon as he re-enters the White House, including sweeping actions on immigration, all of which are expected to draw significant legal battles.

Throughout his campaign, which joined Republican groups in spending tens of millions of dollars on anti-trans attack ads targeting people who make up less than 1 percent of the nation’s population, Trump pledged to revoke vital civil rights protections for LGBT+ people and block trans students from playing sports or using bathrooms that align with their gender identities. He also intends to ban gender-affirming healthcare for trans youth nationwide.

Republicans have filed hundreds of state-level anti-trans bills, and within days after 2024 elections, GOP members of Congress have spent hours vilifying and misgendering trans people, including the first ever trans member of Congress, while pushing new legislation to block trans people from bathrooms across the country.

The Republican Party’s 2024 platform lists “Keep Men Out of Women Sports” among its most important priorities.

Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Defense, who will be in charge of 3 million service members and civilian staff around the world, supported Trump’s previous ban on trans service members, and has baselessly asserted that trans people are “not deployable” and cause “complications.”

There are roughly 15,000 trans people serving in the nation’s armed forces at a time when branches are suffering from recruitment shortfalls.

“These people will be forced out at a time when the military can’t recruit enough people,” a source familiar with Trump’s plans told The Times.

Banning trans people from the military “would undermine the readiness of the military and create an even greater recruitment and retention crisis, not to mention signaling vulnerability to America’s adversaries,” Rachel Branaman, executive director of Modern Military Association of America, told The Times.

“Abruptly discharging 15,000-plus service members, especially given that the military’s recruiting targets fell short by 41,000 recruits last year, adds administrative burdens to warfighting units, harms unit cohesion, and aggravates critical skill gaps,” she said. “There would be a significant financial cost, as well as a loss of experience and leadership that will take possibly 20 years and billions of dollars to replace.”

Paulo Batista, a transgender analyst in the Navy, told The Times that a ban would have a ripple effect through the armed services.

“You take 15,000 of us out — there’s more but that’s the number that is always mentioned — that’s 15,000 leadership positions, every one of us play a vital role,” he told The Times.

The Independent has requested comment from Trump’s transition team.