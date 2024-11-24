Trump taps Brooke Rollins for agriculture; Pam Bondi selected for attorney general after Gaetz withdraws: Live
President-elect also made flurry of nominations on Friday night to form his new administration
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Donald Trump has named Brooke Rollins, the founder of Trump-aligned America First Policy Institute, as his pick for secretary of agriculture, completing his nominees for his main White House cabinet in 2025.
The president-elect wasted little time after Matt Gaetz said he was withdrawing his name from consideration for the next attorney general. Hours later, the president-elect named Pam Bondi, former attorney general of Florida, as his choice to lead the Department of Justice.
Bondi is a long-time Trump ally who represented the former president in his first impeachment trial.
Trump also announces hedge fund manager Scott Bessent as his choice for secretary of treasury.
In a flurry of announcements on Friday night, Trump also named Project 2025 co-author Russell Vought for the White House budget chief, after Vought wrote the chapter on transforming the executive branch for the massive right-wing document for Trump’s incoming administration.
Trump also has named his picks for the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and surgon general — rounding out his nominees to joing Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in radically transforming the nation’s healthcare and disease preparedness agencies.
Trump’s transition team ‘blindsided’ by new details of Hegseth allegations
Donald Trump’s transition team was taken by surprise when details about the sexual assault allegations against Pete Hegseth, the president-elect’s defense secretary nominee, became public this week.
In yet another example of the transition team being blindsided by claims about Hegseth, members of the team were reportedly startled to see a California police report go public on Wednesday, detailing the 2017 night on which Hegseth was accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
Ariana Baio has the details.
Trump’s transition team was ‘blindsided’ by details of Hegseth assault claim
Hegseth, a former Fox News host, was never formally charged with a crime
ANALYSIS: What do Republican doctors really think of RFK Jr? I asked them
Eric Garcia writes:
Senator Bill Cassidy stood up to Donald Trump in 2021 after the January 6 riot — he was one of seven Republicans who voted to convict Trump. And in January, he will become chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pension Committee, making the Republican gastroenterologist from Louisana one of the most influential doctors in America.
But when it comes to Trump’s nomination of Robert F Kennedy Jr, who has for years spread lies and misinformation about vaccines, Cassidy wants a second opinion.
Continue reading...
What do Republican doctors really think of RFK Jr? I asked them
‘I think it’s a long answer,’ one Republican tells Eric Garcia
Trump’s inauguration will be held on MLK Day. His daughter Bernice King is glad
The youngest child of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr didn’t want Donald Trump to become the next president — but Dr Bernice King believes Trump’s inauguration taking place on the same day as the federal holiday honoring her father is a small win.
Michelle Del Rey reports on why.
Trump’s inauguration will be held on MLK Day. Bernice King is glad
Civil rights leaders are worried Trump’s administration could roll back the rights of US residents
How Trump did a complete 180 on transgender bathroom controversy
“Kamala is for they/them. Trump is for you,” was the message of a widely aired ad for Donald Trump’ 2024 campaign.
But a resurfaced 2016 clip shows how much the president-elect’s view on transgender rights has shifted in eight years.
Kelly Rissman reports.
Resurfaced clip shows how Trump did complete 180 on transgender bathroom controversy
‘People go. They use the bathroom that they feel is appropriate,’ Trump said in 2016 about a North Carolina bathroom bill
Hegseth threatens ‘educational insurgency’ in schools
Pete Hegseth, Donald Trump’s pick to be secretary of defense, has called for an “educational insurgency” to take over American schools in an appearance on a right-wing podcast.
Read on...
Trump’s defense pick Pete Hegseth threatens ‘educational insurgency’ in schools
Pete Hegseth says ‘classical Christian schools’ can act as boot camps to establish ‘foothold’
AOC pokes fun at Musk and Ramaswamy for ‘privilege’ of working with MTG: 'Enjoy, fellas!’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has poked fun at Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy after it was announced their new government department would be teaming up with Marjorie Taylor Greene, joking that the experience would be a “privilege.”
The New York congresswoman blasted Greene’s competency and said she was “absolutely dying [with laughter]” at the thought of the trio’s new working relationship.
Mike Bedigan has the story.
AOC pokes fun at Musk and Ramaswamy for ‘privilege’ of working with MTG
The New York congresswoman blasted Greene’s competency online and said she was ‘absolutely dying [with laughter]’ at the thought of the trio’s new working relationship
Will Gaetz find a new home on MAGA favorite Newsmax?
Amid the rampant speculation about what’s next for Matt Gaetz after the MAGA firebrand abruptly and dramatically withdrew his nomination for attorney general, one right-wing cable channel is making it abundantly clear they’d like him to join their lineup.
Hours after the former Florida congressman pulled his name from consideration to be the nation’s top prosecutor amid sexual misconduct allegations, Newsmax host Greg Kelly told his viewers that there was a job waiting for Gaetz at the network if he wanted it.
Justin Barangoa has the story.
Will Matt Gaetz find a new home on MAGA favorite Newsmax?
Newsmax host Greg Kelly suggested on Thursday night that Gaetz could come work for Newsmax if he wanted. Sources tell The Independent that executives behind the scenes have long pushed for Gaetz to host his own show at the MAGA network.
Hegseth’s odds of being confirmed almost halved after Gaetz withdrawal
Pete Hegseth’s odds of being confirmed as secretary of defense almost halved after former attorney general nominee Matt Gaetz stepped down.
Gaetz’s departure after just eight days came amid reports that he had sex with a 17-year-old girl, an allegation he forcefully denies.
Hegseth is facing sexual misconduct allegations of his own, with a woman telling police that he raped her at a California hotel in 2017, an encounter Hegseth has said was consensual.
Gustaf Kilander looks at the numbers.
Pete Hegseth’s odds of being confirmed almost halved after Matt Gaetz withdrawal
Former Fox News host’s nomination chances took a hit after the release of a 22-page police report detailing sexual assault allegations
ICYMI: Melania Trump announces first big hire
Incoming First Lady Melania Trump has announced her first big hire for her new East Wing office in the White House, appointing longtime aide Hayley Harrison to be her chief of staff.
In a statement, Trump’s office said Harrison “has maintained an integral role and exceptional leadership on the First Lady’s team over the past seven years.”
Read on...
Melania Trump announces first big hire for second stint as first lady
Incoming first lady not planning on living full-time in Washington, D.C. during second term in the White House
ANALYSIS: What next for Gaetz?
Matt Gaetz’s brief stint as Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Justice Department has Washington reeling after a whirlwind week.
The congressman from Florida resigned abruptly from the House days after winning another term, and stated that he wouldn’t serve in the upcoming Congress set to take shape in January. His departure — and his nomination to the post of attorney general — were a shock to Republicans and Democrats alike on Capitol Hill.
The drip-drip quickly began, as John Bowden reports.
Where Matt Gaetz will go next
Ex-congressman could return to Washington, run for governor, or seek another path. But we can probably work out where he’s headed next if we read between the lines, John Bowden reports
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments